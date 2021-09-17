...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...285...288...289...300.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone....286.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones...278...414...416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park...Washakie.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
GREEN RIVER -- It's that time of year again. Homecoming week at Green River High School begins Monday.
"There's no place like homecoming" is the theme of the week.
"Welcome to Kansas - farmer day" is Monday. Throw on your overalls and straw hats and get ready to hit the yellow brick road.
Then, head on over to the GRHS Main Gym for a rousing game of dodgeball at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, wear your mismatched clothes and don't even bother fixing your bedhead for "Twister" dress-up day. That night from 7 - 9 p.m. at the school, there will be a bonfire and food trucks for all to enjoy.
The homecoming festivities don't stop there. Find a friend to match your outfit with because Wednesday is "Which witch is which - Twin Day."
The homecoming parade is set to start Wednesday night at 6:15 p.m. It'll begin in the GRHS parking lot, head down Hitching Post Road and ends in the back of the Lincoln Middle School parking lot.
On Thursday, students and staff will be somewhere over the rainbow as each grade dresses up in a different color. Ninth grade will be dressed in purple, tenth grade dressed in yellow, eleventh grade dressed in orange, twelfth grade dressed in blue and staff members dressed in red.
The Green River Lady Wolves volleyball game against Evanston will also be on Thursday.
Friday will be "Great and Powerful Oz - School Spirit day" with the homecoming game against Evanston set to begin at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, homecoming week comes to a close with the homecoming dance beginning at 8 p.m. at GRHS Commons.