A typical day

Students at Rock Springs High School prepare to go home after a normal day of studying with their peers. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – A typical morning in class was interrupted by local law enforcement agencies searching for a possible shooter on Monday, April 3, at Rock Springs High School.

Eventually, the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no threat to public safety.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus