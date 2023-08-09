workforce services

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. From left to right are Tim Wolf, Corrine Martinez, Katie Mullen, Amy Souza, Mikaela Bolt, Wendi Ruiz, Katie Stinchcomb, Steve Paladino and Greg Madic. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Department of Workforces will host “Tips for Older Job Seekers” on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 – 12 p.m. at their office, located at 2451 Foothill Blvd, in the White Mountain Mall.

If the following individual is an older job seeker or has a desire to return to work after retirement and is experienced, but is unsure on how to showcase it on a resume, this session might be beneficial.

