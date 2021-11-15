This Saturday is Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
In recognition of this day, an event at the Broadway Theater will provide an opportunity for people with shared experiences to come together and find hope.
In 1992, I felt hopeless.
It was a cold, cloudy, breezy November day in Elko, Nevada. The sun was beginning to set. The snow was still on the ground in a few areas. I had been walking through residential neighborhoods for almost two hours.
I wanted to go as far away as possible.
My fiancé at the time was always furious with me. I was nervous, daily. I felt dumb because often, he had to repeat himself since I am deaf in my left ear.
That was what the last argument was about.
I’ve had enough.
I waited behind some bushes next to the sidewalk. I could hear a truck driving up to the intersection.
”I can do it. I’ll come out so fast, the driver wouldn’t brake in time.”
The sound of the truck approaching the intersection got louder.
I ran out to the street and stood in front of the truck. I looked into the driver’s eyes, he quickly stepped on the brake, I heard a SCREEEEECH!!!! and the truck knocked me to the ground. The back of my head hit the pavement. OUCH!!! I was still alive. The driver put his truck in PARK, frantically stepped out and helped me stand up.
“Oh, my God, are you OK?” he asked. “I am so sorry! I didn’t see you. Did you do that on purpose?”
“Another bad confrontation. Just what I needed.”
“I’m sorry, sir, I wasn’t paying attention,” I lied as I ran off.
The back of my head started to sting. I began crying. I felt so insignificant.
I looked down on the recently shoveled sidewalk. I found a wrinkly, dirty piece of paper. Curiously, I picked it up and turned it over. In my shaking hands was piano/vocal sheet music. It was a song I used to sing with the other teenage girls in my Young Women’s Sunday school class; it’s called “I am of Infinite Worth” by Janice Kapp Perry. I stared at it. I remember smiling at the congregation as I sang this very song with my friends. Everything around me was blurry because I was crying on the curb.
“How did this page of written music find me?”
I noticed that the church was just a block from where I was sitting. I wasn’t worthy to go inside. I’ve done things that my church taught me not to do and I hadn’t prayed in weeks. I didn’t know what to do but I wandered toward the church building anyway.
Luckily, it was unlocked. Some church members were inside having meetings. I didn’t want to be seen. Fortunately, they were in the primary room. I quickly walked inside the chapel.
I was curled up on that back pew for an hour, crying. I ran out of the chapel and hid in the relief society classroom. I went to the piano, sat on the bench and by memory, I started playing “I Walk By Faith.” I put the sheet music I found on the piano and started singing and playing the refrain.
“For I am of worth, of infinite worth, my Savior, redeemer, loves me.”
I began to cry, singing off-pitch.
“Yes, I am of worth, of infinite worth, I’ll be what...”
Since I didn’t have the rest of the pages, I sang the rest in acapella.
... “He wants me to be. I will praise Him, I will serve Him, I will grow in His love... and fulfill my divine destiny.”
I looked at the picture of Jesus.
“Heavenly Father, please help me,” I prayed.
I laid my head on the piano keys and kept crying.
Suddenly, I heard a voice: “Don’t give up.”
I lifted my head up and looked around me, wondering where the voice was coming from. The words were so loud and clear.
“How can I not see this person? Don’t run away! Come back!”
I sat still and closed my eyes, hoping to hear the voice again.
“Am I going crazy?”
I stood up, walked away from the piano and stopped.
“Whoever you are...I won’t give up. I don’t want to die. I just can’t live this way.”
At first, I didn’t consider the pain I may have put my friends and family through.
That evening, I realized that there are people in my life who don’t think I’m dumb; in fact, they’ve seen potential in me.
I also realized that an abusive person isn’t worth killing myself over. As soon as I realized I wasn’t to blame, I was able to make better decisions.
I was able to see clearly because of a song.
