Last month, I got a pleasant little surprise in the mail.
Well, this is a hoot! No one sends anything by mail anymore.
I received an invitation to join the P.E.O. Sisterhood. (Chapter L, to be exact.) There is more than one chapter in Sweetwater County.
Back in the day, people didn't know the meaning of P.E.O. since it was never made public. People assumed the letters were mystic. Everyone was under the impression that it was a "secret society."
Finally, in 2005, the sisterhood revealed a new logo and began a huge campaign to let the world know what P.E.O. actually stands for. P.E.O. stands for "Philanthropic Educational Organization."
Oh, my. This is unexpected. What did I do to deserve this?
The sisterhood is an international organization devoted to charitable projects. They also support and promote educational opportunities for women.
Totally up my alley!
I have always believed women should have top-notch, equal education.
Speaking of education, I had forgotten that civics hasn’t been part of the curriculum for many years until a recent trip to the Oklahoma State Capitol. Our tour guide, who is a military veteran, is hopeful that civics will make a big comeback and that students, K-12, will have the opportunity to learn how democracy works.
What’s a better place for individuals to engage in democracy than our schools?
Side note: I was the only one in the group who could identify the three branches of government.
Ooooh. What’s my prize?
I was a geek in high school. I even memorized the Preamble of the United States Constitution for extra credit by the first week of high school.
Now, I can’t remember the password on my Amazon account.
Civics, from what I remember, shows students what our rights and responsibilities are as citizens in our communities. It focuses on how we, the people, can work with government agencies and most importantly, how we can make a difference in our country.
Would you like your children and grandchildren to take civics?
I can see it making an impact on the future.
Maybe we’ll have less candidates running unopposed.
Chances are, we’ll be more open-minded to new ideas too.
I was also told by the ladies, who gave me the skinny on P.E.O., that close association of members leads to warm and lasting friendships.
Sadly, there aren't enough hours in a day to make time for those we grew up with.
Granted, we think about them, but one-on-one visits are rare now.
The only time I see a good friend, I’ve known since 1994, is when I'm shopping at Wal-Mart because she works there.
On the other hand, social media has made it so easy to make instant connections...too easy, in fact.
Sending messages over Snapchat or Facebook just isn’t the same as chatting with a pal in person with a tasty cup of Joe at a local coffee shop.
Since my last waitressing job, I’ve wanted to get involved in community projects and get to know everyone better. I believe by joining this organization, I will be able to do those things.
I am very flattered and honored to receive this membership invite. This group is an amazing bunch of women.
I am, indeed, looking forward to building new friendships.
I’m determined to rebuild the old ones, as well.
Trina Brittain is a reporter at Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.