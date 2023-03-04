...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, including along
Interstate 80. Blowing snow could lead to rapidly reduced
visibility and slick roads. Visibility in heavier snow could be
a quarter mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A question jumped out from my Facebook feed a few days ago: How often do you think about the helpful strangers you’ll never see again?
Four out of five people I spoke to over the weekend could not think of a single, memorable individual who made an impression on them or who randomly gave them a hand at some point in their lives and haven't seen them again.
Some mentioned being waited on by upbeat, hard-working individuals during their travels, but they admitted that they hadn’t really thought about how they’re doing now.
As weird as this may be to some people, I’ve thought about the strangers I’ve chatted with in an elevator at the last hotel I spent in Salt Lake City.
I wonder where they're at now?
One person will, certainly, always stand out to me. If it hadn’t been for him, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve stepped in 30 years ago.
To make a long story short, I was abandoned in Phoenix with no money. I didn’t even have a vehicle. I was two days away from being evicted with my jobless roommates. My mother wired me money to get a one-way bus ticket to Rock Springs.
All I had was my purse, a box, a backpack and a suitcase of my belongings.
A neighbor dropped me off at the Greyhound station and left.
I could hear “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum playing through a small desk radio by the cashier as I approached her with the cash.
“It’s $120,” she told me.
My heart started beating faster. I only had $110. My mother didn’t even send me extra money for food.
I began to argue with her. Someone had told me the day before that it will cost $110 to go back to Wyoming.
She rolled her eyes and insisted that it will cost me $120 to go back to Wyoming.
I swear, I'm doomed with bad luck at every corner!
I froze, holding my pink, red and white teddy bear. I was 20, but I looked like a malnourished 12-year-old.
I was shaking and bawling. It had to have been one of the worse panic attacks I’ve ever had.
I need to get home. Where should I go now? A homeless shelter?
A tall, large, white-haired man with facial stubble walked up to the counter and handed ten dollars to the cashier.
“There you go, honey,” he said. “Now you can get back home.”
That ten-dollar bill was gold to me.
His random act of generosity surprised me. Without hesitation, a stranger was willing to help me out.
As a former seminary student, I remembered this particular verse:
“I will give thanks, with all my heart.” (Psalm 9:1)
I thanked him for his kindness. In 1993, $10 could have gotten him two Big Mac combo meals.
His name was Don, a retired truck driver heading to Las Vegas. He also made sure I ate during our trip and he gave me $20 for food before we parted ways in Sin City.
I never saw him again.
By the next day, I arrived in Rock Springs, weighing 88 pounds. I also had a nice tan. I was probably the only one in our town with a tan before Halloween.
Don saved my life.
Every time I see a ten-dollar bill, I think of Don.
What began as a traumatic experience had a happy ending because of Don.