Nowadays, kids have taken the old saying, “monkey see, monkey do” to a whole new level.
I am still amazed how much chaos a social media app has caused so far.
Yes, this is about Tik Tok.
Tik Tok has put parents, educators and law enforcement on edge.
How does an issue such as this get handled?
Most parents were worried when Myspace was introduced online.
I knew more social media platforms were going to start popping up from there though.
Social media was actually discussed in my Intro to Mass Media class back in 1998. My instructor warned us that we would be doing more fact-checking because of false news.
Whether it’s a hoax or not, threats on social media need to be taken seriously in order to protect the children.
Good habits and responsibility start at home, yes?
A friend of mine may have touched a nerve with a Facebook post before the holidays but I’m glad she posted it: “Parents across the nation feared Tik Tok enough to not send their kids to school but didn’t fear Tik Tok enough to take it off their kids’ phones.”
I agree with her - parental support is important.
School officials have to devote a lot of extra time to keep the students safe as a result of a phone app – an app the parents allow their children to use. Most parents don’t bother monitoring them.
My friend nailed it when she stated that this is a community and parent responsibility as much as (or more) than the school.
She mentioned that bullying starts to take place through electronics.
My daughter forgot to log off of Myspace one day. Curiously, I peeked at the messages she was receiving from a girl in her class.
The girl teased my daughter about her appearance.
I was heartbroken. I discussed it with her and she blew it off, telling me not to worry. I told her she needs to be blocked if she’s not going to be nice.
“If you don’t do it, I will tell her mother what’s going on!”
Of course, my daughter didn’t want me to have a conservation with a woman who gave birth to a snobby bully. She blocked the onery child and ignored her at school.
She also lectured me for being nosy!
Unfortunately, violence has been happening more and more at schools because the adults are outnumbered in that environment. There are teachers who will lay their lives out for the children but what are we willing to do for them and the children?
A friend of mine works in the office at one of the elementary schools in Rock Springs. Fourth, fifth and sixth graders attend this school. She said even at those grade levels, some students were suspected in taking part of the vandalism Tik Tok challenges earlier this year.
She said, “It’s scary because sometimes kids will do anything to get ‘likes’ on social media.”
Another friend of mine, whose son is a senior at Rock Springs High School, said the kids need to find better ways to channel their feelings.
It’s a new year and parents want their kids to be able to go to school worry-free.
A former co-worker told me “The holds and lockdowns are always terrifying to me as a parent.”
She said that parents need to talk to their children and help them understand that there are consequences to participating in the heinous challenges that could potentially lead to criminal charges.
She’s absolutely right.
Be an example. Talk about what your children or grandchildren are watching when they’re on social media apps. Ask questions. Keep track of how much time they're spending on social media. Advise them not to accept friend requests from strangers. Correct them if they’re laughing at inappropriate behavior. Let them know they can make a difference.
Be nosy.
