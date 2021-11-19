Thanksgiving celebrations look different now since we’re living in the age of blended families, remarriages, stepchildren and new in-laws.
About 20 years ago, my daughter and I were excited to spend our first Thanksgiving with our new family. The adoption was still one year away but she was already calling Rick “daddy.”
To top it off, she was gaining an older sister.
As a single mother, we enjoyed small Thanksgiving gatherings with my mother and my brother. Some of my family members live in the Pacific Northwest and Ireland.
My daughter was also the only child at our little celebrations. My mother’s dogs would keep her busy while the adults chatted in the kitchen.
Since I never cooked a turkey, I was appointed the “biscuit monitor.”
Yes, that’s right – I’ve never cooked a turkey. I was always invited to other homes for Thanksgiving. Everyone dodged a bullet since I don’t have extraordinary culinary skills.
Truthfully, after selling over 200 holiday pies at the crack of dawn, I was relieved that I wasn’t stationed by the stove.
Besides making sure that the biscuits don’t start smoking in the oven, I am also one, lean dish washing machine.
OK, I haven’t been lean for four years now.
Spending Thanksgiving with a bigger family thrilled my daughter even though others probably didn’t notice since she was so bashful and quiet.
I, on the other hand, was a bit anxious.
I like to see everyone happy. Being a planner, I knew some sort of “Thanksgiving agenda” would come in handy.
It was important for me to manage expectations, whether it was picking up that candy cane pie everyone loves or taking my stepdaughter back home in time. A lot of schedule negotiations were put in place the night before Thanksgiving.
I didn’t want any hiccups.
Often, there would be a disagreement and I’d have to be the diplomat.
I knew how important it was for everyone to see their loved ones, even if it was for just two hours.
Juggling between locations was a challenge but it was in the best interest of everyone.
Children should always come first. Change can be difficult for them.
It’s best to keep negative opinions out of conversations, listen to the children and be patient.
The holidays don’t have to be stressful if everything is planned ahead of time. Being selfless and tolerant should be the priority as well.
There will be moments when the new “holiday routines” won’t go as smooth as others. Don’t be disappointed. Keep having faith and look forward to the next year.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached via email at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.