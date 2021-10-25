My eyes were still stinging from saying good-bye to my daughter and two grandchildren as I checked my suitcase in at the Will Rodgers International Airport in Oklahoma City.
I don’t like living 1,002 miles away from them. I visited them twice a year but COVID-19 put that on hold.
After going through security check, I caught a teardrop with my mask.
“Get a grip, Trina.”
I decided to ease my nerves with a cocktail at the OKC Cantina.
I still can’t believe it has been ten years since my daughter lived with me.
For years, I didn’t know if my daughter would forgive me for working many hours while she was still a child. I thought she lost interest in volleyball because I couldn’t attend all her games.
I was relieved when she revealed during a phone conversation a year ago or so that she understood.
She said, “Now I know why you had to work a lot. I don’t hate you for it.”
Living 14 hours away from my daughter and her family doesn’t make it easy, especially during the pandemic.
I’m sure I wasn’t the only grandparent who went into “panic mode” when the country shut down in 2020.
My husband and I planned to go to Las Vegas. I also hoped I would go to Oklahoma to see my only child and her two kids that summer.
“Forget roulette! When am I going to see them again?”
Air travel changed since 9/11. Presently, though, we have to pay more attention to airport/flight restrictions.
A traveler wasn’t even allowed to wear a scarf around his face as he was boarding. The gate attendant handed him a disposable mask.
Following the rules is important or travelers will get a huge fine.
When I was 12, I got a “wings” pin. Now, everyone is getting a sanitizing wipe in a single package from the flight attendant before sitting.
This isn’t 1985 anymore.
Since holding my grandbabies mattered the most to me, I didn’t let the new rules irritate me.
At first, my grandson didn’t recognize me.
“It had been two years so give him a minute.”
On the other hand, my granddaughter recognized me.
I took my mask off outside as we walked to my son-in-law’s car. My grandson looked up at me with a big smile.
“Now he knows who I am!”
We had a wonderful time going to places like Factory Obscura in downtown and Martin Park Nature Center.
When my daughter was a teenager, she went through the “scene girl” stage then to “emo.” I had wondered what her style would be like by her late 20s.
My daughter collects crystals now. She wears them close to her skin or places them in her home to amplify the positive vibes that she’s cultivating. Every crystal has a special purpose.
My husband thinks she dresses like a hippie.
“She’s into bohemian fashion, dear,” I said. “She’s more eclectic!”
I dig it.
Oklahoma City is not boring. There are thousands of dining options and shopping locations. Google was our best friend when we needed to know what we should do next. I would like to be there during the next state fair.
My grandchildren continued to give me so much joy during my brief vacation. They spent one night with me at my hotel. When I shared a video of them to my husband over social media, he busted into laughter.
He said, “My word! You have a full house!”
After swimming in the pool with them, I read “Don’t Blink.” In less than five minutes, Mateo fell asleep, but Madi was wide awake.
Our bond may be lasting, but childhood is not.
They grow quickly and I see the clock ticking. I don’t want them to forget me or lose that feeling of wanting to be with me and wanting to spend time with me.
Five days was not long enough. I wish I could have stayed longer.
Fortunately, we are lucky. In this day and age, technology allows us to connect with others in amazing ways. Video chats can’t replace hugs. It’s not as good as being there, but we can still see their faces, watch them play and hear their laughter.
At first, grandparents may feel awkward “video chatting” with their families, but there are ways to make it fun.
Reading books is a great way to keep everyone engaged. We can even help them with their schoolwork.
“Anything but math!”
Some grandparents even play games with them remotely.
Living so far from my daughter and grandchildren can bring up all kinds of emotions. I’m starting to learn that sorting out how I feel and channeling my energies into positive activities is important to my mental and physical health.
Time flies by so fast.
I must not blink either. If I do, they will be in their twenties too.
