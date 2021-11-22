Fear can determine fate.
When I was younger, love convinced me to take a leap of faith. I dismissed those “butterflies” in my stomach when I left Rock Springs after high school graduation.
Oh, don’t be scared! It’s time to grow up.
By the third day away from home, I had wished I had listened to those “butterflies.”
Fear kept me in a bad relationship.
After attending Western Wyoming Community College as a Journalism major, I stayed in Rock Springs. I was too scared to move away again to pursue my dreams.
A nice, smart, young man tried to convince me to start a new chapter in Laramie but I said, “No, I’m going to stay here.”
Even though I made a great living, I still regretted putting my goals on hold.
I’ve had several “refresher courses” to become successful lately.
Fear can be misleading. It either guides us to the right decision or it can take us to a whole new direction.
I wish decisions came with a map.
I guess we must feel a little lost at times to find our way.
For instance, fear almost took the stage during my last night at the Broadway Theater as events coordinator.
During sound check, the microphone wasn’t working.
Crap! The performer will be here any minute!
I frantically started messaging my friend.
Finally, I put my phone down, shut my eyes, took a few deep breaths and opened my eyes. I was able to fix the problem before the performer’s arrival.
I guess I needed to have faith in myself.
Me: 2 points
Fear: 0
Obviously, one can see clearly when fear isn’t in charge.
Recently, I was on a photo assignment in Green River.
My subject has a Neapolitan Mastiff. Her four-legged pal is not small. I have always been afraid of big dogs.
The dog will know I’m scared. Calm down.
I totally faked it and the dog knew it.
After I took the pictures, I gave her a snack for her elegant pose. As she quickly munched on the treats, I stepped back to give her room.
Evidently, she thought my rear was a snack too.
Chomp!
At first, it stung and I stood still in shock.
Don’t run out of the house like a wounded maniac. Be a professional. Don’t even scream.
Of course, the owner panicked and I quietly walked out of the house.
Fear: 2 points
Me: 0
I enquired about hazard pay with my editor and drove to the school board meeting.
I didn’t think to look for a hole in my $45 grey slacks. I was still dumbfounded.
Pets are smart. They can sense fear.
When I stepped back, she may have thought I wanted to play.
Fear can teach us many lessons.
In April of 2008, my daughter and I took a one-day trip to Salt Lake City. I usually don’t take short, quick trips but I had to work the next day.
It was dark by the time we drove past Evanston on the way back home.
After a trucker passed me at mile marker 20, I thought I should slow down.
I didn’t know black ice had been a menace on I-80 until I barely tapped the brake. We started spinning in the middle of the road.
“Hold on, Chantel!”
After spinning four times, I knew my truck was going to hit the guard rail.
I remember my mother telling me that head injuries are very common in car accidents. She took care of many patients with head injuries at the hospital.
I grabbed my daughter and I put her head down near my lap. She screamed as the truck smashed into the guard rail.
I can still hear her scream to this day.
Luckily, we got out without a scratch. The highway patrolman was amazed. He said there were nine other accidents on I-80 within a few minutes of each other. It was a busy night for paramedics.
Since that accident, I had been scared to drive at night during the winter for many years.
At last, I was tested that evening I went to Green River for those two assignments.
Not only did the dog show me some affection with her teeth, but I also had to drive in the dark during a heavy rainstorm.
Rain in November. Who would have thought?
Other than a small mark on my “caboose,” I arrived home in one piece.
We never know what could have been if we let fear prevail.
Fear might keep us from making mistakes.
On the other hand, if we “nip” fear itself, we can be very happy.
So far, the game between fear and myself is tied.
Whether I make it to the championship finals will be determined.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached via email at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.