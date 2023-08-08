Trina

The opportunity to end the day on a good note didn’t stand a chance because something caught my eye: My neighbor’s “For Sale” sign.

One minute, I’m singing “Dancing Queen” in my car, approaching our cozy, well-established neighborhood; the next minute, I'm stunned.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus