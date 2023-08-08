The opportunity to end the day on a good note didn’t stand a chance because something caught my eye: My neighbor’s “For Sale” sign.
One minute, I’m singing “Dancing Queen” in my car, approaching our cozy, well-established neighborhood; the next minute, I'm stunned.
No, no, no! Tell me it’s not true!
Maybe I’m being a bit dramatic, but I’m going to miss them. I remember stalking their sunflowers with my camera while their son was learning how to walk and talk.
Sure enough, the family I’ve known since 2012 is moving to Green River.
Will they have kids old enough to shovel snow off our sidewalks?
As long as the new neighbors don’t have parties until 2 a.m., we’re cool.
I remember opening my front door and hearing, “Don’t move!!"
I had no idea everything had turned into pure ice that morning until I saw my heroic neighbor skating to my house from his house. He risked a bad fall just to walk me to my car. Being a good neighbor is one thing, but he went the extra mile to make sure I didn’t slip and break my hip.
Lately, I haven’t seen my neighbors because I’ve been using the back door due to a recent injury. We text each other to see how the other is doing, though.
As I spied on potential buyers arriving for a tour of the house, I wondered if they had dogs. Before I broke my foot, I spoiled the four-legged neighbors in our corner with doggie treats. My cat doesn’t approve, but it makes my day.
Knowing my neighbors makes me feel safe. Getting to know our neighbors helps build a better community. When we have a better community, we have more pride.
Back in the day, my mother baked brownies or cookies to welcome new neighbors; sometimes, there aren’t enough hours in a day to do that now, however, I think we can still make a connection if we say “Hello,” introduce ourselves and let them know they can reach out if they need anything. Everyone deserves respect and care.
During the recent memorial charity food truck event, an attendee said that she hadn’t lived in Wyoming for over five years. She misses her old neighbors. She still doesn’t know the names of her new neighbors. They would wave, but she doesn’t know if she can depend on them for anything.
That’s a depressing feeling, especially for the elderly.
I don’t express this lightly; I truly believe in divine intervention.
Last month, a Reliance couple were leaving their driveway when they noticed my 83-year-old mother laying on hot gravel in her front yard. It was about 92 degrees that day. Her neighbors, who she had rarely seen before, sprang into action and took her inside. They used the First Aid training they received as scout members, contacted me and called 911.
To notice my distressed mother in an isolated area like Reliance was a miracle.
They told me they’d check on her often. We even connected on social media.
The situation was an eye-opener for all to check on neighbors.
Neighbors could save lives.
Neighbors come and go, but it’s their special, little gestures that make them stand out and we’ll always remember them for that.
Trina Dennis Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.
