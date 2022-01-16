Thinking Out Loud - It’s not the 90s anymore, Toto!
I don’t know how my 27-year-old daughter handles it. She’s married with two children.
The cost of living has gotten out of control.
Buying food has gotten wildly expensive. I’m under the impression that prices at the grocery stores are going to keep rising this year.
Food companies have to pay more for packaging and wages for employees are going up. Complicated weather conditions and shipping costs are part of the problem as well. Oh, and let’s not forget COVID.
Have you noticed that 5-6 percent increase on your restaurant bill?
How about a bologna sandwich with Doritos by candle light this evening, my dear?
Even fast-food establishments have increased the prices on menu items.
“Johnny, we’re sharing that Happy Meal! I still need gas for the car.”
I was gabbing with a shopper recently and he said he stopped paying attention to prices. He pointed out that it’s not a matter of accepting the ridiculous food prices, it’s a matter of needing the product.
Some folks will shop at an alternative location just to save a few cents on the same item.
Paying for gas isn’t getting easier either. Rent hasn’t gotten cheaper for my friends and childcare isn’t nearly as affordable as it was thirty years ago.
I was very fortunate while I was going to Western Wyoming College. My daughter was just a baby at the time.
For some odd reason, I was never eligible for low-income housing. Luckily, my mother’s landlord hooked me up with a two-bedroom mobile home. Rent back then was $275 a month. Putting gas in my blue Dodge Diplomat only cost me $20.
Since I wanted my daughter to have more space to play in by the time she was four years old, we moved into a two-bedroom apartment. Rent was $375 a month. I was making great wages. I usually just spent $60 a week on groceries - $100 if we needed extra items like toilet paper, paper towels, soap, etc. I didn’t struggle much but I watched my budget.
Expect the best, but prepare for the worst.
It still amazes me how expensive everything is just three decades later. I wonder about those who work for low wages and need to feed their families. It’s just not fair to them. The rentals around here haven’t changed that much – why is the rent three times higher now? While I appreciate some of the upgrades, I’m still confused.
There are ways to adapt to the high cost of living though.
Sometimes, a new budget plan is needed.
Instead of dining out, eat at home. Embrace those left overs!
Staying healthy cuts doctor visits, of course.
Shopping at consignment shops can be fun.
I sympathize with those who still have children. Some of them don’t understand the financial stress. They just think money appears like magic.
I noticed a difference between the younger and older folks I chatted with at the grocery stores. Some of the younger ones don’t pay attention to the prices while the older ones were watching their pennies.
The local ‘over 40’ consumers are FURIOUS about the current food prices. I don’t blame them.
My mother didn’t take me out to lunch when I was in high school. She was taking naps during the day because she worked graveyards at the hospital. She was keeping a roof over our heads and food on the table. I was thankful for that. I ate lunch with friends in the cafeteria or rode with them to the 7-11 with the five bucks I got for babysitting the neighbor’s children.
I watch the pressure build up inside parents because the kids are calling the shots. I am just waiting for them to blow at any minute. Parents need to show them all the bills they have to pay along with the bank statements.
It was an eye opener for me when my mother showed me.
When my mother said, “I have only 90 dollars until payday,” that was my cue to stop asking for anything.
She didn’t hold back any financial information from me.
Back then, the cost of living wasn’t as high as it today but she still faced challenges.
When the going gets tough, the tough needs to give up certain luxuries.
It’s just not about living now, it’s about surviving.