Have you noticed the colors around town yet?
Surprisingly, a lot of folks don’t know how Pride Month began.
Pride Month wasn’t recognized until the late 1990s but the Stonewall riots in Manhattan got everyone’s attention back in 1969.
A police raid took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The bar was known to be friendly to the LGBTQ+ community, but during the 60s, certain behavior was not acceptable by the city. Most folks even believed they were breaking the law.
Can you imagine being arrested because of who you love?
Surely, we have come a long way.
The riots weren’t the beginning of the fight for civil rights but they woke the nation up.
President Bill Clinton declared June ‘Gay and Lesbian Pride Month” in 1999 and 2000. From 2009 to 2016, President Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month. Soon, our current president declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2021.
My daughter and I had a heartfelt conversation when she was 16 years old.
We were watching one of her favorite dramas, “Degrassi Junior High.” This episode focused on one of the main characters who was identifying herself as a male.
My daughter pointed at the television with the remote control and pressed pause.
She looked at me and asked, “How would you feel if I wanted to be a boy?”
Oh my. I am not prepared for that question.
I could tell it was important to her to discuss it.
Finally, I said, “Truthfully, it would probably take me some time to understand it, but I will always love you no matter what.”
She accepted my answer with a nod and smiled. “I love you too, Mama.”
She pushed, play.
A few seconds later, I grabbed the remote and pushed pause.
I asked, “Do you want to be a boy?”
She laughed and said, “No, Mom! I like being a girl!”
I’ll never forget that moment for the rest of my life.
OK. She just needed to know that I would still love her.
Our kids don’t care if we understand. They just need to know that they’re still loved.
We should remember to be kind too, not just throughout the month of June, but all year long.
Sadly, many individuals from the LGBTQ+ community still wake up asking themselves, “How do I stay alive today?”
They shouldn’t have that sort of worry but they do. Some have lost their jobs. They have lost their homes. They have even lost their families because they finally had the courage to say, “This is who I really am.”
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are willing to contribute. They’re your local volunteers, politicians, educators, first responders, etc.
The colors in the rainbow remind me that the world is full of diversity and we should embrace it.
Just last weekend,, as we drove through the neighborhoods in Salt Lake City, my husband was under the impression that all of the homeowners were part of the LGBTQ+ community because they were displaying pride flags on their porches or windows.
I said, “No. They could also be supporters for the LGBTQ+ community.”
Everyone, no matter who they are, deserves love and support from their hometown.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.