The news that retired judge Samuel Soule passed away has been met with heartbreak by many locals in Sweetwater County.
The news also has been met with lots of memories.
Judge Sam either scared you straight or he could make you laugh until your belly hurt.
He was quite a unique individual.
No one knew what he was going to say in the courtroom.
Many longtime residents will say that he gave atypical sentences.
Rock Springs resident Michael Fitzgerald retired from the U.S. Postal Service less than five years ago. He was also known as “Mailman Mike.” He had seen Judge Sam “coming and going” several times, but he usually had a minute to say “Hello!”
Fitzgerald described him as a “kind man to visit with” and that he was “no nonsense.”
Judge Sam wanted people to learn from their mistakes.
For instance, in 1999, a Rock Springs man was sentenced to less than six months in jail for the drunk driving accident that killed a local 19-year-old man.
That didn’t stop there, though.
Judge Sam ordered the man to take out quarter-page newspaper ads each year apologizing to the families of the victim and to a local woman who was in the car with the victim. She was seriously injured in the head-on crash.
Judge Sam also told the man that he must also display an 8’x10 photo of the victim in his jail cell and at home after his release. The man was also ordered to always carry a picture of the victim in his wallet, place a cross and a plaque at the scene of the accident as well as a wreath of flowers on the victim’s grave on the first Sunday of every month.
Lastly, he was ordered to place a newspaper ad on New Year’s Eve, announcing that he will be a designated driver for intoxicated party-goers.
Without these constant reminders, Judge Sam believed the man would not feel any remorse.
Judge Sam also advocated for my safety, as well as my daughter’s.
I had to request a protection order in 1996. It was easy to get it because I told the truth. My ex-to-be, on the other hand, was not honest. I was able to prove his deceit with a microcassette recorder.
I had only played the recorded message for about 30 seconds when Judge Sam sat back and exhaled.
Oh, my. He looks peeved!
Judge Sam was very clear on how he felt about those who lie.
Right on! He’s going to give him a lengthy sentence for perjury!
Nope. He gave him a chance.
Dang it! He must be having a good day!
His words will never be forgotten though:
“If you lie to me one more time in my courtroom, I will send you to jail,” he warned, raising his voice and enunciating each word perfectly. “I despise liars. Have you heard of ‘Gulliver’s Travels?’ I suggest you read it.”
It took everything in my power not to laugh out loud.
He looked him in the eye and said, “I don’t want to see you in my courtroom again.”
Judge Sam wasn’t even scolding me, but it still gave me chills.
He mastered the art of speaking in an indisputable language – I don’t know if anyone dared to disagree with him. He was a wise, fair judge, a family man and a devoted community member.
He may have been “no nonsense” but those who stood before him learned very quickly that if they were honest, they would have a good day too.
Rest in peace, Your Honor.
Trina Dennis Brittain is a reporter for Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.
