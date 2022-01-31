...Windy Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Late this morning through afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution if
driving on Interstate 80 and other highways. Lightweight or
high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover.
Thinking Out Loud: Number fans are obsessed with palindromes
I’m expecting to see quite a few social media posts regarding palindromes. After all, some of my friends and my daughter are fans of patterns in numbers.
This month, we’ll have ten palindrome dates we can giggle over.
In case you don’t know, a palindrome is a word, phrase or numerical sequence that reads the same from left to right and vice versa.
Simple words such as mom, dad, civic, radar and madam are palindromes, as are names such as Bob and Hannah. Even LOL is an easy palindrome. I use it a dozen times a day in messages, e-mail and social media posts if I don’t feel like choosing a laughing emoji.
Some cultures believe palindrome dates to be lucky.
“Well, jumpin’ jackrabbits, if that’s the case, maybe I ought to hop on a plane to Vegas and play roulette on 2-21-22 or 2-23-22!”
If I win by placing my bet on February’s palindromes, I will be able to get a new windshield for my car and more!
Forget about popping the question on Valentine’s Day – do it on a palindrome date! A few years from now you both will be able to recall the exact date of the proposal.
It’s too bad my 30th high school reunion wasn’t planned on a palindrome date in February. That would have been cool to get reunion swag with a date like 2-23-22 etched on it.
Sheeesh! Did I say “30th”?
LOL
I am not a fan of numbers. I've always hated math when I was in school. One of my friends was my geometry tutor. I was still hopeless. I can balance my checking account and count back change but if you give me a math book, I will donate it to the nearest little library in the neighborhood.
LOL
Perhaps we should have a four-day celebration of palindrome dates this month in our community. We need an excuse to go out and gather anyway, yes? I get discouraged with the cancellations and virtual events. I like being around people.
I believe some introverts are willing to socialize nowadays. I’ll be more than happy to host an event to get people to unite for the same reason. I will find the band! I think planning an event for this would be fun. Even if it’s just to recognize palindromes.