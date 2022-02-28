ROCK SPRINGS – I may be jumping to conclusions but February has been a wild month for lawmakers in Cheyenne.
Wyoming residents have been on the edge of their seats as representatives and senators discuss why their bills should pass.
On Friday, Feb. 27, the Wyoming Senate passed an amendment to end funding for the University of Wyoming Gender and Women’s Studies program.
To my surprise, it was a female senator who sponsored the bill.
Shut the front door!
I kid you not.
The decision to end funding for this critical program took place just three days before Women’s History Month.
Wow.
For those who aren’t familiar with Gender and Women’s Studies, I’ll do my best to explain even with highly-charged emotions.
The program was introduced in the 1960s. It focuses on how gender identity and sexual orientation cause certain behaviors and feelings. It also focuses on social concerns such as domestic violence, poor medical care, lack of employment fairness, racism and more.
It also looks at people in the LGBTQ+ community.
In other words, the program helps us understand what makes us human.
So why not allow students the opportunity to learn about us?
Of course, some of the material may be uncomfortable but it’s the truth.
I find it ironic that this bill passed in the very city where women finally celebrated the right to vote.
By the way, this accomplishment didn’t happen overnight. It took nearly 100 years to win that right and it was not easy.
One of the complaints was that this program is “teaching them to be activists.”
Oh, dear!
One, the students aren’t being taught to be activists. Instructors are simply showing them how to use their voices.
And besides, what’s wrong with being an activist?
Without activists, the women’s suffrage movement would not have taken place. We can thank activist Susan B. Anthony and others for that.
Activist Yolanda Bako fought against domestic violence. She told women they didn’t have to stay in abusive relationships and she co-founded New York City’s first shelter for battered women in 1972.
Activist Margaret Fuller was instrumental in womens’ education in the 1800s.
Activist Emma Goldman was a campaigner for birth control and other rights for women.
Grace Greenwood was the first female reporter for the New York Times as well as an advocate of social reform and womens’ rights.
I can go on.
There are many places that don’t teach women about other women. That’s unfortunate.
To me, this sponsor’s remark means that the government doesn’t want the students to learn how to take action when the government isn’t solving problems.
Oppressing a curriculum such as Gender and Womens’ Studies cuts off empathy. It’s heartbreaking and dangerous. We’re better than that.
The Gender and Womens’ Studies program have been taught at UW for 40 years and suddenly it’s inappropriate?
It truly upsets me that progressive programs are being erased.
This program helps students to have a better understanding of the world they live in. They also need to know that the opinions of the LGBTQ+ community and women matter.
I don’t understand why so many people are sensitive about social issues.
To target a particular program such as this is an attack on women and the queer community.
I hope the governor vetoes this. If not, this is going to be another long, hard fight.
