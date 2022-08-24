It started out as a typical Wednesday morning at Western Wyoming Community College in the mid 1990s.
Before lunchtime, I went to the Oracle campus newspaper office to type up a last-minute feature. There were four other staff members in the office and the radio was on.
I had barely logged into my computer when the song, “As I Lay Me Down” by Sophie B. Hawkins was interrupted by breaking news:
“A massive car bomb outside a large federal building in downtown Oklahoma City exploded, shattering that building, killing children, federal employees, military men, women and civilians this morning …"
We stood there in silence with our mouths wide open as we listened to the details.
Clearly, this is a terrorist attack.
“Who did it? Does anyone know?” I asked.
The F.B.I and other law enforcement agencies were working on leads.
In the meantime, Kyle, our editor, at the time, freaked out. His mother was working in downtown Oklahoma City. He was desperate to find out if she was OK. He went back to his dorm to make a few phone calls.
Later, we found out she had been safely evacuated with everyone else in the building.
After my last class, I held my six-month-old daughter and prayed for the mothers all night long.
I am not the only one who will always remember what occurred on April 19, 1995.
Lately, I’ve been chatting with residents, local, county and state emergency responders in regards to 9/11.
One of the biggest questions I’ve asked is where were you when the hijacked planes hit the twin towers in New York City?
I remember that day as if it was yesterday.
I was getting my daughter ready for school. She was a second grader at Lincoln Elementary School.
After I walked her across the street to the neighbor’s house to catch the car pool to school, I walked back into my house.
The first thing that grabbed my attention was that the television volume had been turned up. My husband, at the time, was sitting on the couch staring at it with sadness in his eyes.
“What movie are you watching?” I asked him.
“This is not a movie,” he quietly answered. “This is real life. That’s New York City. We’re under attack.”
There will always be a significant event that will have a big impact on our lives – whether directly or indirectly. I didn’t know anyone in downtown New York City that day but soon, it had made an impact on how I travel.
When I was in the second grade, I was sure that I had witnessed the most momentous event in the United States - the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan on television.
Little did I know that a few more significant events would follow such as the Challenger space shuttle exploding in mid-air and the shooting at Columbine.
It’s moments like these that make us realize that we need each other now more than ever. No one should be alone.
Instead of spending so much time politicizing an event, we should work on becoming better humans.
Check on the neighbor who lost a spouse, support a friend dealing with trauma, donate to the nearest Blessing Box and just advocate for positive changes.
Sometimes even a stranger’s smile can make a big difference. It could even prevent mass casualties.
Whether the intentions are good or bad, we often think our actions don’t matter.
As difficult as this may be to believe, every little thing we do can ultimately determine one’s fate...or the fate of all.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.