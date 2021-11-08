Recently, the staff and I attended the inaugural Business and Community Awards celebration hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
According to CEO Rick Lee, it took four years to organize this banquet.
I could see why.
There were hundreds of nominees and they had to be narrowed down to a few. Local professionals oversaw audio and visual tech, decisions needed to be made on what sort of hor d’oeuvres should be served, choices on the décor and of course, the evening’s entertainment.
There is more to organizing an event than anyone else could realize.
Businesses were recognized for a job well done, especially during the pandemic. They deserved the spotlight. It’s like Lee mentioned, “These times have been ridiculous!”
I was in the food service for over 20 years. I can’t imagine the types of adjustments everyone had to make to accommodate patrons while following crucial guidelines.
It meant a lot to me to attend Friday night’s celebration since I worked at local businesses in downtown; in fact, I’m still known as the “Downtown Cheerleader.”
To a lot of us, it’s more than making a buck – it’s being able to connect with the community on the highest level.
The people I waited on were more than just customers – they were “my family.” They still are. When I run into them at the grocery store, they still stop and chat with me.
My husband teases me because I can’t get away from a conversation fast enough.
My last official day with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is Monday, Nov. 15. I will miss working with the volunteers, my co-workers and chatting with business owners and employees but our friendships will never die.
But of course, I will still be around to “pick some brains” as the community news reporter.
This community would not be whole without small businesses.
They genuinely care for those they serve – that’s one of the reasons why they’re successful.
It takes special groups of people to make it work through challenging times.
Owner and operator of Elements Wellness Center Kolbi McKenzie said, “We opened eleven days before the shutdown. It was devasting.”
Undoubtedly, these businesses are stronger than ever. I applaud them for not giving up. Their service in this community warms my heart.
The people who were honored over the weekend were shining examples. They stepped up to the plate without hesitation.
We’re blessed to have these “rock stars” in our community.