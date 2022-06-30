I moved to Rock Springs in 1983 and since then I’ve always looked forward to partaking in a few celebrations, especially when a parade is attached to it.
Generations of Wyomingites have loaded the family up in their cars, fought over parking spots and brought lawn chairs out to see their friends, family and neighbors wave from the festive, sparkly floats.
In 2009, my daughter sang on a holiday float with choir students during the Lighted Christmas Parade. Even in subzero temperatures and with stiff fingers, she still managed to message me to see how I was doing after an unexpected surgery.
Since I’m a sucker for memories, I take several pictures of parades for social media and my photo albums, especially if people I know are on them.
We have impressionable parades that bring the community together such as Flaming Gorge Days parade, Red Desert Rodeo Roundup parade and the Rock Springs High School homecoming parade. Parades help spread “town spirit,” even during difficult times.
Working with people for over 25 years, new residents and visitors have often asked me why we don’t have a 4th of July parade.
Good question!
For a while, I thought it was because most folks were out-of-town attending reunions or camping – that’s a popular option, especially if it falls on a three-day weekend.
At last, we heard the announcement we thought we’d never hear: We are finally having a parade on Independence Day!
It’s about time!
The 4th of July reminds us how lucky we are to live in America.
We also need to keep in mind of the many brave men and women who have fought or are fighting to ensure our freedom.
The inaugural Liberty Parade honors our military and first responders.
Our world had been turned upside down over the last few decades – without these brave individuals, outcomes would have surely been worse.
It’s important to recognize the challenges they face and that they are, indeed, out there to protect us from harm.
I will be up at sunrise, getting ready to admire the patriotic-themed floats and tap my foot to the music.
Don’t forget to charge the camera battery!
Most importantly, though, I will be prepared to pay tribute to those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.