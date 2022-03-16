Most people are probably wondering why I’m focusing on organizations that specialize in the care of individuals with developmental disabilities (I/DDs).
Other than March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, I believe there are harmful effects of stigma on the mental health of people with developmental disabilities.
Sadly, some people don’t even know how to treat I/DDs. Others make fun of them behind their backs.
After watching the movie, “Hancock” with my date one night, I saw an acquaintance in the lobby. I started speaking with him. After saying “see you later,” my date and I started walking to my car.
My date snickered and said, “That boy isn’t right.”
I couldn’t resist impersonating Will Smith.
“Would you like to repeat that ONE...MORE...TIME?”
He could tell I was more than offended.
He actually had the nerve to repeat it.
I said, “He has Down Syndrome.”
“What is that?”
Was this dude born in a cave?
Needless to say, we parted ways in separate vehicles and I didn’t return his calls.
I got lucky! This guy showed his true colors on the first date!
Maybe I should have explained it to him but at the moment, it reminded me of how I was treated when I was younger.
I should have been a C-section baby.
My mother said I looked like I was in a boxing match.
The left side of my body was bruised and my hip was out of place.
By the time I was three years old, my family was concerned.
My speaking skills were hindered and I was off-balance daily.
My grandparents kept saying, “she’s not right” or “maybe she’s retarded.”
I sat still and successfully retained information from Sesame Street and other educational programs.
Since my memory was off the charts, my mother knew something wasn’t wrong with me but something was different. She wanted to know why. She believed I needed help.
She took me to a classroom full of children with developmental disabilities in Portland, Oregon.
A young boy with acquired brain injury (ABI) was sitting next to me. The instructor asked him to name the object on a flash card. No response. She switched it over to a different flash card. He didn’t say a word. She showed him another flash card. Silence.
He stared at the wall.
Ok, now it’s my turn!
When she showed him a new flash card, I said, “Hot dog.”
She didn’t expect me to participate since I didn’t communicate. She started showing me the flash cards.
I couldn’t pronounce every one of them correctly but I was able to name every object.
“Something is holding her back,” the teacher told my mom. “Get her ears checked.”
The birth injury ruined the nerves in my left ear. I only have my right ear to rely on.
I took speech therapy until I was 12 years old and I’ve had several customer-oriented jobs.
Take that, my dear family!
If I stare, don’t be offended. I’m just making attempts to understand you.
If you don’t think I don’t deserve clarification, we don’t need to be friends.
Imagine how others with developmental disabilities feel? Thousands of I/DDs don’t feel they’re enough.
Everyone doesn’t speak, think or play the same way. That doesn’t mean something’s “wrong” with them – they're just different and there may be a reason why they’re different. It could have been caused by an accident or they may have been born that way. We can’t blame them for circumstances that are out of their control.
Since society was so unfriendly to those with developmental disabilities just decades ago, it makes me smile to see communities, especially ours, including I/DDs in the workforce, schools and local projects now.
Unfortunately, in the last couple of years, quite a few mental health organizations no longer exist. This is due to lack of funding.
This includes organizations that assist I/DDs.
Recently, I spoke with a local resident. Her daughter is almost 40 years old. She was in a car accident when she was 17. Since then, she’s been struggling with the side effects of ABI. It affects her judgment, behavior and speech.
A brain injury waiver was completed.
Bad news: Her daughter would have to wait for two years to receive services.
During the waiting period, her daughter was incarcerated for breaking the law.
Since she’s in jail, she was automatically taken off the wait list.
This would not have happened if Wyoming hadn’t made several cut backs in mental health.
These individuals are not hopeless – they need help to function, to make better decisions and to be happy.
Even if these organizations want to, they are not allowed to accept more individuals without the state’s permission and funding.
Wyoming says the funds aren’t available.
But let’s keep an I/DD behind bars for a while.
Who pays for that?
When she is released, where would she go?
We need to keep asking questions until we see some progress.
It’s imperative that mental health should move forward.
Let’s not go back to the 70s.