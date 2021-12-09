I have made it clear to my daughter that she was not allowed in my room when she was very small. Since she always remembered this, there was no need to remind her.
I was lucky.
She didn’t break into my cosmetics, bath products, jewelry and other personal items.
She was actually a very respectful child.
She would even ask me for permission to enter my bedroom when I was IN it.
“Mommy, may I come in?”
I’m sure she was afraid of the consequences if she chose to snoop around in my bedroom such as grounding her from her friends. That was the worst punishment since she was an only child.
Taking her cell phone away came in as a close second.
She understood that certain things were private such as my purse and my nightstand.
We trusted each other.
One night, however, she entered my bedroom when I wasn’t home.
Luckily, I had the last laugh.
It was Christmas time. My boyfriend, Shane and I had shopped for gifts all day. We were ready for a cocktail and live music. My daughter, who was 15 at the time, was home with her best friend.
By 9 p.m., Shane and I were ready to go home. I messaged my daughter to let her know we were returning.
The streets were icy that evening.
Shane was in a silly mood. He thought I should know what to do if my car started spinning on ice. It had been about eight months since I wrecked my truck on I-80.
He said, “Whatever you do, don’t do THIS!”
He stomped on the brake and in an instant, we were spinning uncontrollably all over Century Boulevard.
“This time I’m going to die!”
We flew off the curb and ended up in someone’s yard. We hit a few gnomes on the way to a tree.
“Yep! This is it!”
BAM!
Shane quickly held me.
“Are you OK?”
I screamed, “NO!!!!!!”
I was physically uninjured but my mental state was a different story.
We looked at the truck. It had a big dent in the passenger side. I started throwing snowballs at him and in a few seconds, we were laughing. The homeowners weren’t home so we left a note.
We arrived home and the apartment felt cool. The windows were closed and the back sliding door wasn’t open either. I thought it was odd.
After opening our Christmas presents a few days later, my daughter made a confession.
“You remember that night Shane drove into a tree, Mom?”
“How can I forget?”
She told me what took place in the apartment that evening.
She and her friend got scared because a weirdo was knocking on all the doors and making a lot of noise in the hall. Her friend asked if there were any weapons in the house. They searched the house for something that could aid them in their defense.
Finally, they found pepper spray in my nightstand.
“Whoa! Wait! What? You were in my room?”
“Yeah, Mom, but you need to listen to what happened after that...”
They had no idea how to use the pepper spray.
Luckily, the commotion stopped in the hall. The tenants must have called the authorities.
The girls in the meantime were still curious. They wanted to see what would happen if they used the pepper spray.
My daughter sprayed it into the air between the bedrooms. She said just a tiny squirt of liquid spewed out. Nothing else happened. Assuming it was a “dud,” she put it back into my nightstand.
A few minutes later, they were watching SpongeBob SquarePants on TV in the living room.
Suddenly, a thick fog started filling up the apartment. Their eyes started stinging and they couldn’t stop coughing. They were gagging so much; they couldn’t stand it.
My daughter opened the back sliding door. They jumped off the balcony from our second-floor apartment and landed in a huge pile of snow face first.
Since the snow felt so good on their faces, they just laid there for a minute.
After getting some fresh air for a few minutes, they went back inside to get rid of the “cloud” in the apartment. They opened the bedroom windows and left the back door open.
Ten minutes later, Shane and I had returned.
Even though my daughter had snuck into my room and rummaged through my personal belongings, I still laughed as I had pictured everything they had gone through that night.
“I’m not going through your stuff again, Mom.”
I was thankful she and her friend were safe though.
Next time your child goes through your stuff, be sure to ask why they did it in the first place. It might make you laugh.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.