Most of us remember the late 90s well. It was a time when gas was about $1.20 a gallon, a pound of hamburger wasn’t more than $1.50, Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win the Masters and Madeleine Albright became the first female Secretary of State.
Since it’s the end of National Women’s History Month, I thought I should recognize Madeleine Albright. She passed away on Wednesday, March 23.
Albright was a feminist. She empowered other women world-wide.
From the beginning, she was denied career opportunities because she was a woman.
“Women have to work twice as hard” was one of her famous quotes.
She wasn’t kidding. I worked twice as hard to get raises while I was raising my daughter.
She showed women how to fight for higher wages and to just “stand up for what you believe in.”
Albright was a Women’s Rights activist. She believed that “when women are politically and economically empowered in societies, the situation is better.”
She believed more women should be ambassadors and foreign service officers.
Albright was worried when threats against female politicians were taking place. She stood up and demanded more support for women running for office or who are currently in office.
She made her mission to convince men that women can be good partners in politics.
I agree with her. Politics could use a “woman’s touch.”
She said that having a voice was going to increase the chances of having diversity in all areas.
I am seeing women in quite a few powerful positions these days.
Who would have thought we’d have a female vice-president?
There’s a lot going on in our world today. Clearly, I can’t make the madness go away but I hope I can help my community.
Start small, right?
I’m sure other women did.
I hope as a reporter, I can make a difference – even if it’s just for one life.