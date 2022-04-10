I’ll never forget the call I received on Sunday, March 13.
First, I was ticked off because I didn’t bring my cell phone to the bathroom.
I bring that thing everywhere. What was I thinking?
Second, I was furious with my husband because he didn’t answer it.
You didn’t recognize the name of my mom’s friend?!
I freaked when I heard the frantic voice message.
“Trina, it’s Judi. Your mom fell down and can’t get up. I’ve called an ambulance.”
Thankfully, my 82-year-old mother was not alone. She and Judi had spent the morning at church.
Sure enough, she broke her hip.
Of course, my mind started racing about after-care.
I can’t quit my job now.
Then I started to wonder if these accidents were going to occur often. She had fallen twice with me. Luckily, bystanders assisted me.
I’ve had a feeling this was going to happen.
I had worried about her falling off the porch when she wanted fresh air or slipping in the bathtub or tripping over the cat.
My mother is visually-impaired. She also has rheumatoid arthritis.
Four days after surgery, she was admitted to the local nursing home for physical therapy.
Since the anesthesia caused some confusion, she thought she was going to be a permanent resident.
I said, “No, this is just temporary. As soon as you’re better, we’ll get you out.”
I visited her almost daily until last week when bronchitis got the best of me.
If I even sneeze in a nursing home, they might test me for COVID!
I haven’t seen her for five days and I’m edgy.
Setting an hour aside for a trip to the nursing home was a priority in my routine.
I liked being nosy about my mother.
Before I went to her room, I discussed her progress with the staff and annoyed them with questions. I observed what she was eating – I wouldn’t feed some of it to the neighbor’s dog. I read some news articles on my phone to her and dropped the things she needed most.
Other patients were excited to see me walk into the lobby with milkshakes.
Uh-oh. Should I have brought a few more?
Then I had to stop and ask myself:
Has anyone stopped by to give them a special treat lately?
I realize being in a nursing home can be depressing for visitors but imagine how the patients feel.
Visitors can go home.
Most patients are in a senior living facility for the rest of their lives.
They’re not going home.
Luckily, with my job, I’m not stuck in one place all day, every day. I’m in and out. Most people don’t have that luxury.
But guess what?
Nursing homes are becoming more accommodating even two years after COVID-19 disrupted our lives. They have extended visiting hours.
They’re open until 10 p.m.? Awesome!
Most people think their days as caregivers are over once their elderly parents become residents in a senior living facility.
Admittedly, I felt good knowing that she’s been getting professional care but she still needs to see me.
Other residents need to see their loved ones too.
Besides, wouldn’t you want to know if your loved one is getting the care they deserve?
Trust me, it pays to be inquisitive.
I challenge anyone who has loved ones in a senior living facility to take an hour a day or every other day to bring a piece of “home” to them.
It will make them smile.
Trina Brittain is a community news reporter for Rocket Miner. She can be reached at rocketminer.com.