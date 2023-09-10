Keaton Mary Island

Dr. Mary Thoman, Sweetwater County commissioner, expressed her concerns for Alternative B in the Bureau of Land Management's Resource Management Plan during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – During the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, members of the commission made additional remarks regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) resource management plan (RMP) and the BLM’s preferred option, Alternative B.

According to the BLM, the DEIS/RMP analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta and Carbon counties. This plan will update management decisions about Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC), oil and gas development, lands and realty, and renewable energy.

