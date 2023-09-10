SWEETWATER COUNTY – During the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, members of the commission made additional remarks regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) resource management plan (RMP) and the BLM’s preferred option, Alternative B.
According to the BLM, the DEIS/RMP analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta and Carbon counties. This plan will update management decisions about Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC), oil and gas development, lands and realty, and renewable energy.
The draft includes four alternatives for managing the field office’s resources:
Alternative A is the “no action” alternative, which would be a continuation of the existing 1997 Green River Resource Management Plan. That plan balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.
Alternative B emphasizes resource conservation with constraints on resource uses and is the “Agency Preferred Alternative.”
Alternative C emphasizes resource use and of the four, proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development.
Alternative D sits somewhere in the middle of B and C — it’s less restrictive on resource use than Alternative B while also having a greater conservation focus than Alternative C.
Dr. Mary Thoman, commissioner, explained the commission’s involvement as a local governmental entity on federal land plans, especially those that center around their plan as a county. She pointed out that when federal plans come out, the governor does a consistency review after the public comment period.
Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), encourages economic opportunities for local communities in appropriate places while protecting natural, cultural and historical resources. FLPMA requires that “resource management plans and amendments to management framework plans shall be consistent with officially approved or adopted resource related plans, and the policies and programs contained therein, of other Federal agencies, state and local governments and Indian tribes...”
FLPMA requires the BLM to present their proposed plan in the RMP to the governor for a 60-day review period to find inconsistencies with state and local plans.
Thoman said that after the governor’s consistency review, the Commission of Local Governments (CLG) will meet with their legal representatives to discuss the consistencies.
“How is the federal plan or project inconsistent with the county’s plan? Our plan is to address each of them and what the county believes in, what planning and zoning adopted and as the commission adopted last year,” she explained, noting that Sweetwater County is the 8th largest county in the nation and that the full range needs to be analyzed. “That means you look at the conservative type of plan, which they have chosen as their preferred plan, Alternative B, which basically is ‘lock up’ if you ask me, because it’s the extreme.
“The other extreme is the resource plan, which would be ‘Drill, baby, drill!’ and do it everywhere.”
Thoman pointed out that as a group “you try to come up with alternative D, which would be a balanced alternative,” an alternative that the commission and other local governments have advocated for the past 12 years.
With Alternative B, Thoman expressed that “access will be limited.”
She revealed that the BLM hadn’t discussed the RMP with the cooperators on the RMP since June 2022.
Thoman said that even though Kimberly Foster, field manager of the Rock Springs BLM office, said that she wanted to plan with the cooperators on Aug. 17, Thoman said they “jumped the gun” and had made the announcement on the alternatives in the RMP before they could have a cooperator meeting in Rock Springs on that day.
A public meeting, regarding the RMP, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 3 — 6 p.m., at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, located at 280 Highway 191 North.
“It’s really important that people go and see the maps to see how it’s going to affect them and their lives,” Thoman urged.
“FLPMA not only manages public lands in a manner that not only protects natural resources, but it also recognizes the nation’s need for domestic sources of minerals, food, timber and fiber from the public lands while providing for outdoor recreation and human occupancy use,” she said, mentioning that Alternative B will put more restrictions on trails too. “The big thing is your access is going to be limited. They're proposing to eliminate 10,000 miles of roads. That's going to be every two- track in the county.”
According to Thoman, the new plan says there will be no right of ways. (ROW) Right-of-ways focuses on land usage rights for highways, railways and pipelines. Solar farms and wind farms are right-of-ways.
“It will also hamper our new trona projects because some of those are going to be on right- of-ways. It's going to limit and restrict a lot of things going forward. As cooperators, we have legal jurisdiction by law with special expertise. It is our job as a commission to harness our powers to get the word out to the public and get people to come to those public meetings,” she said, noting that BLM had only proposed three public meetings and that the commission should push BLM in scheduling more meetings.
A meeting will also take place in Lyman at the Lyman Branch Library, located at 129 South Franklin St., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3- 6 p.m.
The final meeting will be held at the Big Piney/Marbleton Town Hall, located at 10700 Hwy 189, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 3-6 p.m.
Noting that most people don’t go home from work until 5 p.m., Thoman said, “You have one hour to go in there, look at the maps, and learn whatever you need to learn about what's special to you.”
“We should show up with about 500 people. Ask them the hard questions. How is it going to affect your access to hunting? How's it going to affect your access to camping? Access is going to be hugely limited. That is the major problem with this plan. It’s also going to limit our economic base with this county.”
Comments are being prepared on behalf of Sweetwater County, regarding the RMP. Their official comments will be shared to the public by mid-October regarding lack of consistency with the plan and how it’s going to affect the economy, customs and culture, Thoman explained.
“They should have chosen Alternative D,” said Thoman, informing the public to focus their efforts on Alternative B. “Look at the maps – that's the most important place to go if you don’t have time to read all 1,300 pages.”
Chairman Keaton West said that the commission will take it seriously to do what’s best.
“We are a big multi-use county; a big multi use state. We support the extraction industry; it's our bread and butter here in Sweetwater County,” said West.
“We will continue to fight,” he added, saying that Alternative D is a mix of everything that is represented in Sweetwater County.”
“If the 90 days aren’t enough, we will fight for an extension.”
Commissioner Island Richards said that Alternative B “is a scary, scary plan.”
Richards added, “This has the possibility of destroying our country's economy and we're going to have to fight it every step of the way and then fight for amended option D and make sure that doesn't interfere with our growth in Sweetwater County.”
Commissioner Taylor Jones expressed the importance of attending public meetings.
“I don't think we can possibly stress that enough, but you also need to say something,” said Jones. “I don't know how many of these meetings we've been to and there's a whole room full of people and two people say something; that doesn't get the job done. People have to speak up, but we also need to look at it with a very critical eye or they’ll pull a fast one.”
Commissioner Robb Slaughter expressed interest in talking to BLM about having an additional meeting, hoping one could be held in Green River.
“I also think, in addition to having the attorney who works for us through the CLG, (Coalition of Local Governments), I think it's important that we try and work directly with the governor's office with this. This is something that's extremely important to Sweetwater County and we've seen what the governor has done,” said Slaughter, noting that Gov. Mark Gordon had immediately made a statement about BLM’s preferred plan and how it would impact the state of Wyoming. “Obviously, it's going to affect us the most and I think we need to jump on board with the governor's office and align ourselves in that manner to try and effectively fight this.”
Land Use Director Eric Bingham said that the right-of-way map is very concerning in the RMP, noting that there are private property owners within that.
“Keep in mind, that’s another fight,” said Bingham. “That map was not included in some of the cooperator meetings.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters