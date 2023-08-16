The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved a zoning map amendment, from agriculture to mineral development, during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Chairman Keaton West expressed his enthusiasm for Project West, saying that the county looks forward to the revenue it will bring.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved a zoning map amendment, from agriculture to mineral development, during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Project West, owned by TC Soda Holdings Inc., had submitted two zoning applications. The zoning map amendment covers about 642 acres.
According to Project West’s cover letter, the purpose of Project West is to mine trona using a solution mining technique and to process it into soda ash (sodium carbonate) and baking soda (sodium bicarbonate). Project West’s two primary components are the solution mining area and the soda ash processing plant. The solution mining area will be located southwest of Green River.
The letter further described that the soda ash processing plant will be located near Granger. Since the solution mining area and soda ash processing plant are located on private land, zoning amendments were required.
In addition to these components, Project West will require an underground water pipeline, fluid transport pipelines between the soda ash processing plant and the solution mining area, access roads, and a rail spur for product shipping. These project components, however, did not require a zoning amendment.
In the solution mining process, trona is recovered by injecting and circulating fluid underground. The injection fluid consists of hot water with a small amount of soda ash and caustic soda dissolved in it. This fluid dissolves the sodium minerals, creating a brine solution containing sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate. The brine is pumped to the surface and transported to the soda ash processing plant.
Chairman Keaton West said that Project West is “an exciting project to bring in Sweetwater County and we’re anxious to have it here.”
He expressed his appreciation for their investment and said that the county looks forward to all the revenue it will bring in.
“We always preach economic development, and we look forward to making it happen,” he added, noting that it takes an industry like TC Soda Holdings Inc. to expand on that. “This is big, exciting news for Sweetwater County. We look forward to making it happen.”
Based on a Wyoming Tribune Eagle Oct. 14, 2022, news article, Project West could eventually employ some 300 people in permanent jobs.
