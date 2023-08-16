Keaton West

The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved a zoning map amendment, from agriculture to mineral development, during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Chairman Keaton West expressed his enthusiasm for Project West, saying that the county looks forward to the revenue it will bring.

Project West, owned by TC Soda Holdings Inc., had submitted two zoning applications. The zoning map amendment covers about 642 acres.

