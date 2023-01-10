CHEYENNE – House and Senate majority leaders began the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature following the administration of the oath of office.
The Wyoming Legislature is a 93-member citizen legislature.
According to a representative from the Wyoming Legislative Majority Communications, a total of 34 new members were sworn in during today’s proceedings. It will be the first year in office for 27 House members and three Senate members.
The House and Senate bodies elected their leaders after one round of voting for each chamber. Albert Sommers was duly confirmed Speaker of the House and Ogden Driskill was duly confirmed President of the Senate.
The republican leadership expressed optimism in the work ahead to continue to make Wyoming the best place to live, work and raise a family.
House and Senate leaders outlined several priorities leading into the 67th General Session, including:
- Smart fiscal stewardship and planning that creates future opportunities and bolsters the state’s fiscal position
- Cultivating growth in emerging industries while keeping the mainstay energy, agriculture, and tourism sectors strong
- Building the bench of Legislative leaders
- Promoting a responsive, efficient, and limited government mindful of Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens
“Our focus will be on thoughtful planning and saving for the future,” said Sommers, “We have a responsibility to leverage the recent revenue surplus to benefit generations of Wyoming people. This will be accomplished by building strategic investments, maximizing efficiencies, and placing a priority on helping the most vulnerable among us.”
Driskill said, “Together, we must continue to develop Wyoming solutions to the challenges we face. It is our essential purpose, the expectation of the people of Wyoming, and the duty of each member to welcome robust discussion with respect for each other and for this great institution. Civil, open debate is what we owe the people we serve and it’s the best path forward to fulfill our critical obligations and create a stronger Wyoming.”
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, pointed out that there are lessons to be learned as he addressed his colleagues in his speech today such as the respect they have and should have for the judicial and executive branches.
“I also believe that when our colleagues bring amendments to our bills, they are not our adversaries. They are friends,” said Stith. “They may be seeking to avoid the unintended consequences of what we have drafted. We will have robust debate, we will have civilized debate, we will disagree with each other, but I know that you have the best interests of Wyoming at heart.”
He added, “Thank you very much to the people of the state of Wyoming. I say that this is the hardest working legislature in America. We will get done in 40 days what other legislators take months to do.
“Politics may seem like a messy and disjointed business, but it's this business of politics and legislating is how we get things done. It's how we translate our core values and the desires of our constituents into policy - policy that affects people's lives.”
One of the biggest concerns for the Wyoming Legislature is the unexpected surplus the state received this year.
“We need to figure out what to do with that,” Stith said. “As the ancient Greeks used to say, we regard wealth not as something to boast about, but rather as something to be properly used.”
All House and Senate meetings are open to the public. Proceedings will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website: www.wyoleg.gov.