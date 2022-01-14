SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Thoman-Jackman Invitational started on Friday, Jan. 14, with 16 teams from across Wyoming going at it on the mats including the wrestling teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
Green River had the first match in Round 1 against the Renegades, and they won by the score of 51-27. Green River’s Ryker Mele won his 138-weight class bout to get the winning started for the Wolves.
In the 152-weight class, Jaxxson Gomez was victorious in his bout over Quinten Elmer from the Renegades.
In the 220-weight class, Deylin Miller won his bout with a pin fall at the 4:32 mark.
Spencer Wright got the win for Green River in his 106-weight class bout with a pin at the 1:25 mark.
Green River’s Axel Mackinnon won his 113-weight class bout over Lennix Munoz.
In the 120-weight class, Kale Knezovich got the win for the Wolves with a decision of 4-2.
In the 126 and 132 weight divisions, Connor Todd and Thomas Dalton both won via pin falls, respectively.
In Round 2, Green River beat Laramie High School by a big margin, 61-12
In Round 3, Green River continued their hot start to the invitational by beating Wheatland High School by the score of 54-24. This gave the Wolves a perfect start to the tournament.
For Rock Springs High School, they were defeated by Lyman/Mountain View by the score of 48-29 in Round 1.
In Round 2, Rock Springs were victorious against Cheyenne South High School, 53-18.
In the 160-weight class, Rock Springs’ Hunter Walker got the win for the Tigers against Theo Johnson.
In the 170-weight class, Matthew Foster beat Livante Yobech to give the Tigers another win.
In the 195-weight class, Maggie Smith got an impressive pin fall victory over Yusef Miller at the 5:09 mark.
Rock Springs’ Ranger Elkins got the Tigers another win in the 285-weight class.
In the 106-weight class, Kirklin Hay got a pin fall victory for Rock Springs at the 3:15 mark.
In the 138-weight division, Rock Springs’ Tim Henry beat Layne Warburton.
In Round 3, the Tigers couldn’t keep up their winning ways as they fell to Lander Valley High School in a close one, 48-36.