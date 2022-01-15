SWEETWATER COUNTY - The Thoman-Jackman Invitational concluded on Saturday, Jan. 15, with 16 teams from across Wyoming going at it on the mats including the wrestling teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
Green River’s perfect 3-0 start during day one saw them start day two off in the semifinals against Kemmerer High School. It came down to the wire, but the Wolves were able to pull it off, winning 46-34.
In the final, the Wolves had the task of displacing Pinedale High School in which they did, to take first place at the Thoman-Jackman Invitational.
The Wolves kept it close and won by the final score of 35-30.
Green River’s Deylin Miller won his 220-pound clash over Ian Cantu.
In the 106-weight class, Spencer Wright won his bout in a 1-0 decision.
In the 120-weight division, Kale Knezovich won his bout with a pinfall at the 2:34 mark.
In the 126-weight division, Conner Tood of Green River beat Tristan Haley with a 6-0 decision.
Thomas Dalton of Green River beat Jake Hammer in the 132-weight division.
Jaxxson Gomez of Green River beat Fisher Vance by a 6-4 decision.
In the 170-weight class, Green River’s Tyler Waters beat Tucker Kelly by pinfall.
Green River finished the Thoman-Jackman Invitational with a perfect record of 5-0 and first place in Pool A and first place in the platinum results.
“I’m happy for the way we competed all tournament,” Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski said of his team’s performance. “I’m very proud of all the wrestlers. They did a nice job getting after pins, wrestling aggressive and wrestling for one another. I’m excited to see our wrestlers continue to improve each day.”
As for Rock Springs, they won their last two matches of the tournament.
They first beat Buffalo High School in their semifinal matchup, 39-33. Then in the final, Rock Springs defeated Riverton High School, 42-34.
This gave Rock Springs a third-place finish in Pool D but a first-place finish in the silver results.