SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Thoman-Jackman Invitational was this weekend, Jan. 14 – 15, with 16 teams from across Wyoming competing on the mats including the wrestling teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
Green River had the first match on Friday, Jan. 14, in Round 1 against the Renegades, and they won by the score of 51-27. Green River’s Ryker Mele won his 138-weight class bout to get the winning started for the Wolves.
In the 152-weight class, Jaxxson Gomez was victorious in his bout over Quinten Elmer from the Renegades.
In the 220-weight class, Deylin Miller won his bout with a pin fall at the 4:32 mark.
Spencer Wright got the win for Green River in his 106-weight class bout with a pin at the 1:25 mark.
Green River’s Axel Mackinnon won his 113-weight class bout over Lennix Munoz.
In the 120-weight class, Kale Knezovich got the win for the Wolves with a decision of 4-2.
In the 126 and 132 weight divisions, Connor Todd and Thomas Dalton both won via pin falls, respectively.
In Round 2, Green River beat Laramie High School by a big margin, 61-12
In Round 3, Green River continued their hot start to the invitational by beating Wheatland High School by the score of 54-24. This gave the Wolves a perfect start to the tournament.
For Rock Springs High School, they were defeated by Lyman/Mountain View by the score of 48-29 in Round 1.
In Round 2, Rock Springs were victorious against Cheyenne South High School, 53-18.
In the 160-weight class, Rock Springs’ Hunter Walker got the win for the Tigers against Theo Johnson.
In the 170-weight class, Matthew Foster beat Livante Yobech to give the Tigers another win.
In the 195-weight class, Maggie Smith got an impressive pin fall victory over Yusef Miller at the 5:09 mark.
Rock Springs’ Ranger Elkins got the Tigers another win in the 285-weight class.
In the 106-weight class, Kirklin Hay got a pin fall victory for Rock Springs at the 3:15 mark.
In the 138-weight division, Rock Springs’ Tim Henry beat Layne Warburton.
In Round 3, the Tigers couldn’t keep up their winning ways as they fell to Lander Valley High School in a close one, 48-36.
On day two, Green River had the first match again and after a 3-0 perfect start on Friday, the Wolves started the day in the semifinals against Kemmerer High School. It came down to the wire, but the Wolves were able to pull it off, winning 46-34.
In the final, the Wolves had the task of displacing Pinedale High School in which they did, to take first place at the Thoman-Jackman Invitational.
The Wolves kept it close and won by the final score of 35-30.
Green River’s Deylin Miller won his 220-pound clash over Ian Cantu.
In the 106-weight class, Spencer Wright won his bout in a 1-0 decision.
In the 120-weight division, Kale Knezovich won his bout with a pinfall at the 2:34 mark.
In the 126-weight division, Conner Tood of Green River beat Tristan Haley with a 6-0 decision.
Thomas Dalton of Green River beat Jake Hammer in the 132-weight division.
Jaxxson Gomez of Green River beat Fisher Vance by a 6-4 decision.
In the 170-weight class, Green River’s Tyler Waters beat Tucker Kelly by pinfall.
Green River finished the Thoman-Jackman Invitational with a perfect record of 5-0 and first place in Pool A and first place in the platinum results.
“I’m happy for the way we competed all tournament,” Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski said of his team’s performance. “I’m very proud of all the wrestlers. They did a nice job getting after pins, wrestling aggressive and wrestling for one another. I’m excited to see our wrestlers continue to improve each day.”
As for Rock Springs, they won their last two matches of the tournament.
They first beat Buffalo High School in their semifinal matchup, 39-33. Then in the final, Rock Springs defeated Riverton High School, 42-34.
This gave Rock Springs a third-place finish in Pool D but a first-place finish in the silver results.