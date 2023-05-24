Laurie Thoman

Laurie Thoman, a lifelong Sweetwater County resident, has been named this year's Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo's grand marshal. 

 Photo Courtesy of Laurie Thoman

GREEN RIVER – The 35th annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo takes place June 2-3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Performance starts at 7 p.m. Admission for adults, 18 and over, is $10 at the gate and $8 in advance, youth, 6-12, and seniors, 65 and over, are $5 at the gate and $4 in advance. Tickets are available at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

According to Katie Duncombe, interim director of the parks and recreation department, Laurie Thoman will be the grand marshal.

