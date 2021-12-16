ROCK SPRINGS – Students and faculty at Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High School were forced to go into a lockdown this week after threats were found on social media.
Everyone was announced safe and not in present danger after a thorough investigation was made by the Rock Springs Police Department.
At the high school, a lockdown was announced at 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday. The following day, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, a hold was put in place at 12:30 p.m. at the junior high.
According to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, in a joint statement made with RSPD Chief Dwane Pacheco, “Rock Springs Police Department and the district consulted on specific incident management procedures to evaluate the nature of the incident and to take appropriate precautions.
“Decisions are based upon the experiences gained around the nation in review of various threats and actual incidents involving schools and public buildings. Again, all students were safe with their teachers and staff.”
Nicole Bolton, the human resource director for the school district, said that incident that was being investigated warranted a lockdown, according to the school district’s Standard Response Protocol (SRP).
“The very first thing for the incident we were looking into this time warranted us to do a lockdown, which is just to get the kids in the classroom behind a locked door so they weren’t out in the hallway,” Bolton told the Rocket Miner after the lockdown at the high school on Tuesday.
“We did what we needed to do based off of the guidance of the police. When we are coming out of a lockdown, we go to each classroom with an officer, unlock the door and put the kids in a hold, which means it’s business as usual in the classroom. It’s just that nobody can be out in the hallway until we can get everybody released and talk to them over the intercom.”
McGovern assured students, parents and faculty that the school district will continue to always take threats seriously.
“The district will continue to take all threats and safety concerns seriously,” she stated in a press release.
“If you hear or see something, report it immediately and say something to school or law enforcement personnel. We understand today caused concern among students, staff, and parents. If anyone is needing to debrief with a counselor or in need of support please let a school administrator know immediately.
“We appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff, parents and community while we ensure school safety.”