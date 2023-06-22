Alpenglow

The landscape and nature are the chosen subjects for local photographer Paul Ng. A collection of his work spanning three decades will be on display at the Community Fine Arts Center from July 1 – 28. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, July 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Community Fine Arts Center is showing a large collection of work by local fine art photographer Paul Ng. The exhibit opens on Saturday, July 1, with a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be available to see through July 28.

As a longtime resident of Rock Springs Paul Ng is well known as a fine art and nature photographer. He was born near Guangzhou, China and moved to Hong Kong just before the political turmoil of the infamous Cultural Revolution. Hong Kong was then a British colony. For a teenager not knowing constructing many full sentences in English, the next few years are extremely demanding in order to catch up with the kids in the competitive Hong Kong education system. Nevertheless, hard work paid off. Ng later became a foreign student in Tennessee and finished with a BS in Biology and a MS in Environmental Health.

comments powered by Disqus