ROCK SPRINGS — Many professionals have enjoyed their career so much that it’s difficult to part ways.
Green River native Mary Fischer began as a medical technologist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) 33 years ago. She eventually went into a supervisory role in 2015.
The University of Wyoming alumna recently stepped down from her current position, Director of Laboratory Services.
She doesn’t plan to go far, though. She has plans to help with the transition in laboratory services part-time and “ensure success in the hospital.” she revealed.
According to Fischer, she has always been interested in science and how quickly it can progress. The critical pace drew her to the field, and she’s always wanted to learn how to serve patients.
“We have the opportunity to provide insight to the medical provider for diagnosis, but it’s more of a behind the scenes type of job because we don’t get to see the patients,” said Fischer. “We become very familiar with names and the diagnosis, but we never know who they are.”
She said that when she had the opportunity to draw blood, it gave her “that human connection.”
She pointed out that being a phlebotomist is “a skill that takes practice.”
Fischer mentioned that there’s a “definite need” in the phlebotomy profession.
“It’s very interesting and it has many benefits,” she said. “In fact, these days, those who work in laboratory service are called medical laboratory scientists.”
Fischer explained that medical laboratory scientists conduct a variety of tests on patient samples (blood, various body fluids, cells and tissues, etc.) to detect the presence or missing links in health conditions.
“Their work is very important to the detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease,” she noted. “I’ve never had a boring day. There’s lots of opportunities in this field; it’s a very rewarding field that will always have a need for them. There’s job satisfaction and there’s opportunity to move up.”
Fischer expressed that MHSC “is a great facility” and “a wonderful employer.”
She said, “I will miss the camaraderie. My friends are there and it’s just a great place to work.”
“It’s been an incredible journey,” she added, noting that the laboratory has been recently moved.
The outpatient laboratory is no longer in the Memorial Foundation’s building. As of June 12, it reopened in the main hospital medical laboratory.
A laboratory renovation and expansion project will be added to the new outpatient setting for the hospital’s current main laboratory, including curbside access. Fischer said that she wishes she could be there for the expansion, but she has family obligations to tend to.
“I’m so grateful to have served the community, patients and the hospital.