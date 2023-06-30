Mary

Mary Fischer, director of laboratory services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, has stepped down from her position. She decided to assist part-time in order to take care of family.

 Photo Courtesy of Mary Fischer

ROCK SPRINGS — Many professionals have enjoyed their career so much that it’s difficult to part ways.

Green River native Mary Fischer began as a medical technologist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) 33 years ago. She eventually went into a supervisory role in 2015.

