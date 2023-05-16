The Board of Commissioners announced scholarship recipients on Tuesday, May 16.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved and awarded the following recipients each a $1,000 scholarship on behalf of the University of Wyoming:
- Landyn Story, a senior from Black Butte High School.
- Kaylee Nelson, a senior from Green River High School.
- Mia Spicer, a senior from Rock Springs High School.
There were three alternates for the scholarships, as well.
- First alternate: Hallie May (RSHS)
- Second alternate: Braxton Cordova (GRHS)
- Third alternate: Hadley Banks (RSHS)
According to Keaton West, chairman for the county commission, there were 18 applicants.
