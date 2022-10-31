Go Lady Wolves

The Green River High School Lady Wolves will look to defend their crown, seeking a three-peat in the Class 3A Championships on Thursday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 4.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE – The Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled for this weekend and teams from Sweetwater County are looking to bring home the title.

The Green River High School Lady Wolves will look to defend their crown, seeking a three-peat in the Class 3A Championships on Thursday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus