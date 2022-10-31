LARAMIE – The Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled for this weekend and teams from Sweetwater County are looking to bring home the title.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves will look to defend their crown, seeking a three-peat in the Class 3A Championships on Thursday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 4.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers will try to make a splash in the Class 4A Championships, which is scheduled for Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Class 3A
The Lady Wolves are reigning back-to-back state champions, winning the title in 2020 and sharing the title in 2021 with Lander High School.
There are also several returning event champions looking to defend their crown from Green River, such as 200-yard medley relay team; Tanith Smith in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke; Courtney Clark in the 500-yard freestyle; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
Other teams competing in this weekend’s state championships include Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Newcastle, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Sublette County and Worland.
Class 4A
Five-time defending state champions Laramie High School are looking to take home a sixth title.
Other teams competing this weekend include Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin and Rock Springs.