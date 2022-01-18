ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs councilman David Halter has found a knack for capturing scenery, landscapes and even people through photography.
He has spent several years working on and perfecting his techniques and methods.
“I really started getting involved in photography around 2004 or 2005. I then started shooting professionally and selling my work in 2006.”
Halter said that he finds inspiration for his work from his surroundings.
“A lot of the inspiration for my work comes directly from nature itself,” Halter said. “I like to capture what I see in the moment. I’ll take my camera with me when I go places and I almost never take a picture if I can’t capture exactly what I’m seeing.
“If I see a beautiful sunset, I’ll take a picture of it. However, I do very minimal photoshop work to my images. So that’s why I try to capture the image the way I saw it. I When I capture the image, I see it as a painting.”
Halter said that early on, he took some photography classes from Paul Ng at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I have since then become friends with Paul so I go out and shoot with him quite a bit.
“Gaining skills in photography for me has definitely been a mix of hands-on experience and the classes I took at Western,” Halter said. “A lot of the technical stuff came from the classes I took but I have also learned a lot just by going out and getting practice.”
According to Halter, he is mostly known for his landscape photography.
“However, I do all types of photography. I’ve done a lot of experimental and macro photography . Sometimes I do portrait work, as well.
“I don’t have a studio so portraits are a little trickier to get done. However, if the day is nice and the lighting is right, I’ll do some portrait work.”
Halter also said, “I used to do a lot of film photography but I mostly just do digital now. Also, most of my work is now printed on aluminum or metal.”
He said that where he does enjoy shooting in color, black and white pieces do come into play when it comes to certain scenarios.
“There was an abandoned, rundown ranch east of Rock Springs that I got the chance to photograph,” Halter said. “With all of the busted windows and chairs on the property, the images looked really cool in black and white because it depicted it as a moment in time.”
His work has been displayed in numerous places within Sweetwater County.
“As far as exhibits go, my work has been displayed in the library in Green River and both libraries in Rock Springs,” Halter said. “I also had an exhibit in the Community Fine Arts Center two years ago. I had around 30 pictures displayed in that exhibit.”
Currently, Halter said that he has pieces on display and for sale at Sidekicks in Rock Springs.
“Also, there is some of my work on display at Aspen Medical Center and in Castle Rock Medical Center’ new facility.”
Examples of Halter’s work and his contact information can be found on his website, www.dhalterphoto.com.
Halter can also be contacted through his Facebook page, David Halter Photography.
“Usually, the prints come out looking better if I order them directly so anyone looking to purchase any of my work can just contact me directly,” Halter said. “I buy from a family owned company in California and the quality is usually very good. They tend to pay a little more attention to detail.”
Halter said that he feels that it’s important to support local artists in the community.
“There are a lot of artists that have their work displayed in the downtown Rock Springs area. I would encourage the public to shop local for artwork because it definitely helps the community.”