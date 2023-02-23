Mascot

ROCK SPRINGS -- Thunder, Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) mascot, is retiring this April. Western has signed a contract with a new mustang mascot, who will make his debut at this year’s Mustang Student Awards Banquet on April 27. He will then make his public debut at this year’s Commencement ceremony the evening of May 12.

When asked what Thunder will do in his retirement he stated, “I have a home and family in Mesquite, Nevada and I’m looking forward to avoiding snow! I plan to play golf and travel around, who knows where I’ll end up! I probably need a spa day too. Regardless of where I end up, I’ll always root for my Mustangs.” Thunder has worked for the College since 2006 and is considered a senior member. Lu Sweet, the Director of Athletics, has always had a sweet spot (get it?) for Thunder. Once Mustang Athletics settles down a bit, she hopes to catch up with Thunder on the golf course in Mesquite.

Tags

