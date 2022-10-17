ROCK SPRINGS -- In celebration of their 20 years in existence, the local Actors Mission is celebrating with a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) gala event on Saturday, Oct. 29th, at the Holiday Inn ballroom.
Each year, the Actors’ Mission executive producers board have selected a popular theme for their annual fundraiser. In the past, successful events featured a Mardi Gras and a Carnivale Di Venezia. This year, the theme is the Day of the Dead, which is a holiday that traces its earliest roots to the Aztec people in what is now central Mexico.
According to Barbara Smith, a member of the executive producers' board, “This is going to be a really unique and vastly entertaining celebration this year, raising money to renovate our building into a black box theater right in the heart of downtown Rock Springs.”
In Dia de los Muertos celebrations, people wear skull masks and build altars to honor the dead and invite spirits to share in the community celebrations with music and dance, food and drink.
“We have some really interesting displays prepared for this gala event. We will have an antique altar which Brad Russell has repaired to include in the Ofrenda, honoring several friends and relatives of Actors’ Mission,” said Smith.
At the October 29th gala, another exciting feature will be a performance by the local folk dance group Danza, Corazon, Cultura, lead by accomplished dancer Rosaura Barrera. She said, “Our desire is to share our enthusiasm for the beauty and complexity of many different genres of Mexican folk dances and their specialized dancing steps called ‘zapateado.’” Their performance after dinner will include dances from different parts of Mexico such as the states of Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Veracruz, and ending with the Poco Loco from the movie COCO.
Other activities and events throughout the evening include a lot of fun and games of chance, such as the popular Diamond Dig. Skeletons will abound as volunteers will be available for face painting or temporary tattoos. A Tienda, or small store, filled with unique hand-made items featuring the Day of the Dead, will be on-site as well as a puppet show display, built by Dave Gutierrez, executive producer. It will feature skeletons dressed in Shakespearean costumes, to honor their 20th year.
Contributors have donated items for several raffles and a silent auction which is always filled with surprises.
Norma Prevedel, executive producer, said, “There are so many supporters of the Actors’ Mission fundraising efforts in our community who have donated wonderful items for our silent auction.”
She noted that there will be a grand prize raffle as a surprise feature at the event.
Football fans might be interested in the raffle for two tickets to see the Raiders v Chargers live at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Las Vegas. These tickets are available in advance at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 S. Main St., The Rock Springs Chamber, 1897 Dewar Dr. and Sweetwater Trophies and Gifts, 79 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The winning ticket will be drawn at the event on Oct. 29.
Tickets for the fundraiser are still available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce as well as the Rock Springs URA office or with any of the executive producers.
The Actors’ Mission has been recognized locally and state wide as a valuable and important asset to the community. The Actors’ Mission received the first Mayor’s Arts Award in 2021 for their contribution to the arts and culture or our community and their own actor, playwright, composer, director and board vice president, Nina Tyler, was awarded the Mayor’s Arts award in 2022. Recently, the Actor’s Mission was also featured on the PBS program Wyoming Chronicle which can be viewed on YouTube.
Back in 2002, inside a tiny storefront on Pilot Butte Avenue, an idea was born. Now, 20 years later, the Actors’ Mission has mounted over 74 staged productions to an estimated 10,000 attendees and 450 meal services. Over 1,000 individual names have appeared on programs, as actors, directors, set designers and construction, lighting designers, costume designers. While many participants have come and gone over the years, there are several active members, such as Dave Gutierrez, Donovan Rawlings, Roy Hansen, Brad Russell and Jeff Varley, among others, who have been with the theater group from the beginning.
From their very first production in 2002, the Actors’ Mission has stayed true to its mission: Feed the Body-Nourish the Mind. There is no admission fee to attend a performance and we provide a free meal for the theatergoers before every performance.
Actors’ Mission seeks to provide an intimate setting for the production of its plays and it has continued to grow through the years. The need for its own permanent space in which to perform and to house all of the equipment, sets and costumes had become important for its continues success. A fellow member donated a building located at 440 South Main Street, across from the Train Depot in Rock Springs, which was an opportunity for the Actors’ Mission to fulfill this need.
The Actors’ Mission is in the process of raising funds to continue the renovation of our future home in the historic downtown. After repairing the roof, installing a fire suppressant system and reinforcing the main floor of the theatrical space, the next project will be reconstructing the front and back entrances to code, as well as a façade update, enabling the organization to move forward with the architect and city in the construction of the black box theater.
The Executive Producers who have tickets for the event include Margaret Russell, Norma Prevedel, Sandy DaRif, Barbara Smith, Janice Jordan, Jan Torres, Paula Wonnacott, Bernadine Craft, Kathy Gilbert, Vicki Roth, Pat Swan-Smith and Margene Chew.
The Actors’ Mission Board of Directors includes Shane Westfall, President; Nina Tyler, Vice President; Brad Russell, Treasurer; Angela Thatcher, Secretary; Aimee Lopez White, David Gutierrez, and Eric Hamm, Members at Large.