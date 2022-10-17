Brad

Brad Russell, Actor's Mission executive producer, restores an antique altar for the Ofrenda which is used to honor the dead. It will be a featured display at the Actors' Mission Dia de los Muertos fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Holiday Inn.

 Photo Courtesy of Actor's Mission

ROCK SPRINGS -- In celebration of their 20 years in existence, the local Actors Mission is celebrating with a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) gala event on Saturday, Oct. 29th, at the Holiday Inn ballroom.

Each year, the Actors’ Mission executive producers board have selected a popular theme for their annual fundraiser. In the past, successful events featured a Mardi Gras and a Carnivale Di Venezia. This year, the theme is the Day of the Dead, which is a holiday that traces its earliest roots to the Aztec people in what is now central Mexico.

