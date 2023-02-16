...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...
Temperatures and wind chills have warmed from the low values seen
earlier this morning. The Wind Chill Advisory will expire at 9
AM.
Quarteto Nuevo will take the stage on March 8, at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are available now for $20 at BroadwayRS.com, or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street).
ROCK SPRINGS -- Quarteto Nuevo will take the stage on March 8 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are available now for $20 at BroadwayRS.com, or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street).
Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! Winners of two South Arts Jazz Road Tours grants, the ensemble has composed new movements for its Jazz Road Suite celebrating each state they visit! Known for engaging outreach, Quarteto’s master musicians create emotionally charged soundscapes with instruments and sensibilities that represent very different world cultures. Their unique instrumentation – soprano saxophone/woodwinds (Damon Zick), cello (Jacob Szekely), guitar (Kenton Youngstrom), and hand percussion (Felipe Fraga) – richly colors their wide-ranging repertoire.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.