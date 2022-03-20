ROCK SPRINGS – The International Cultural Exchange Services of Wyoming is looking for Rock Springs High School families and individuals to host exchange students arriving in August.
According to Regional Director Kristie Duncan, host families will learn about another culture and make lifetime bonds with someone from across the world.
“It's a great way to travel without even leaving your own home,” said Duncan. “Many of the students enjoy cooking dishes from their own country.”
Duncan also pointed out that the student would be able to experience American culture, be a part of an American family, be involved in an American high school and possibly be a part of a sport team or club.
“And of course, it’s an opportunity to see the beautiful scenery of Wyoming.”
Students will arrive from Europe, Asia, South America, as well as a few other places.
The student may be at the Tiger host’s home for a semester or a year.
They will come with their own insurance and their own spending money for special snacks, extracurricular activities and personal expenses.
The host family requirements are as follows:
Must be at least 25 years old.
Clear background check with no felonies.
No subsidized housing or public assistance
Complete an online application
Provide home, own bed, transportation and meals at home
Treat student like a member of the family and help student adjust to American life.
Duncan said that starting early allows all placement components to fall into place.
“The applicant will be able to select their student and get to know them by building a relationship prior to arrival,” she mentioned. “It will make the transition into the home and family easier.”
The ideal host family can consist of a father, mother and young children or a father, mother and teenagers. The host family can also be two mothers or two fathers, grandparents or empty nesters and a single parent with children.
Contact Duncan at 307-679-2195 to apply.
The International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) is a U.S. Department of State designated youth exchange organization.