ROCK SPRINGS -- Three Rock Springs High School Talking Tigers competed in the National Speech and Debate Association’s Last Chance Qualifier last weekend. They will be battling with competitors from all over the United States for the chance to compete at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in their main events.
Qualifying for Nationals in Original Oratory is RSHS sophomore Sophia Cozzens.
Stephanie Cozzens, RSHS Talking Tigers coach said, “I’m so proud of all of them for taking the shot! They didn’t give up.”
“Sophia wrote an entirely new oratory, memorized it and perfected her performance which is a tall order because she knew she needed a better topic than the one she used all season,” Cozzens explained. “She was entered in the second-largest event of the tournament, with smaller odds of making it to Nationals, but it paid off!”
According to Sophia, the NSDA Last Chance Qualifier allowed her to go into her main event, which is oratory speaking.
“I'm grateful to have had a second chance to qualify,” said Sophia. “I'm also very excited to be going to Kentucky with the team, especially because this is my first in-person national tournament.”
She added, “I didn't ever think I would have the opportunity to go to a national tournament for any team, but I'm glad that I do and that I'm going in Speech and Debate.
“I think that being able to meet a bunch of kids from all over the nation will be really cool. That's probably the biggest reason I joined the speech team, other than my mom being the head coach, of course.”
She said that she wanted to meet kids who were interested in the same things as she was.
“Luckily, I've found what I'm looking for through this activity, and so much more. I've been able to grow a lot personally and as a competitor through speech and debate.”
RSHS freshman Gavin Robbins hopes he’ll “make it into the finals while he’s in Kentucky.” His categories are storytelling and impromptu speaking.
“My siblings were on the speech and debate team so they really inspired me to join,” said Robbins.
RSHS junior Danyell Jacobson broke into semifinals in Informative Speaking. She will compete at Nationals in Expository and Poetry.
Jacobson is “beyond excited to go Kentucky.”
“I never imagined that as a first-year competitor, I would ever make it this far,” she admitted. “I learned that sometimes it's not the outcome that matters but the work that's put in. One thing I always promised to do was fight as hard as possible and never stop working and ultimately, I got here.”
Jacobson said, “I decided to do speech and debate to widen my knowledge about things and just try something new. I wanted to do an activity that would help me in all aspects of life and something to better my future as well.
“And let's just say, it was everything I wanted it to be.”