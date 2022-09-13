Volleyball

Rock Springs High School junior Presley Nacey fires a hit over the net against Evanston High School on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers won the game in five sets.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers got back in the win column on Tuesday, defeating the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25 and 15-6).

The Lady Tigers and the Lady Red Devils exchanged the lead throughout the first three sets, allowing neither team to really make a significant run.

