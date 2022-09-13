ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers got back in the win column on Tuesday, defeating the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25 and 15-6).
The Lady Tigers and the Lady Red Devils exchanged the lead throughout the first three sets, allowing neither team to really make a significant run.
In the fourth set, however, the Lady Red Devils came out firing and opened the set up with an 8-2 lead that later became a 12-point advantage late.
That was when Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer told her squad during a timeout that it was all about getting points and creating momentum for the fifth set.
“During the fourth set, I told them that coming back from this would be nearly impossible and that we needed to play for points, but the most important thing is that we need to bring momentum into that fifth set and we definitely did that with that huge run at the end of the fourth set,” she said after the game.
The Lady Tigers did just that. After falling behind 22-10, Rock Springs finished the fourth set on a 7-3 run, giving them the push they needed entering the fifth and final set.
Rock Springs forced Evanston to use a timeout early in the fifth set after opening it up with a 4-0 lead.
Pyer pointed out key players that helped swing the momentum for the Lady Tigers in senior Ashley Anderson and sophomore Emma Assay.
“Coming out strong with that 4-0 start with some really good serving from Ash and then Emma’s overpass hit truly changed the momentum of that game to finish us strong,” she said.
The Lady Tigers are used to the up-and-down play early on this season. With a young roster, Pyer said that the girls are just starting to find their groove.
That’s the reality of my team this year. The girls know that and I know that. We’re young. I don’t have any starters returning. None. So, every single girl is trying to find their groove right now,” she said.
“It’s still early in the season and we just have to accept where we’re at and know that we are kind of that inconsistent team, but this fifth set tonight shows me what they can do and I hope shows them that we are going to be a contender if we can get there mentally as well.”
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Lady Tigers will travel to Casper to take on the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans.
Kelly Walsh is currently sitting with an undefeated record and is ranked No. 1 in the state.
Pyer said that the game will test the mental toughness of the Lady Tigers.
“Truly, for us, it’s just going to be working through some things and battling,” she said. “It’s going to be more of a mental game for us.”