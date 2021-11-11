ROCK SPRINGS – It’s been 19 years since the Rock Springs High School Tigers took home the football state championship.
The team went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.
Between the two teams that are separated by nearly 20 years, there are similarities.
Senior tight end Isaac Schoenfeld is the nephew of Andrew Mikkelson, who was a player for those back-to-back champions. Leading up to this year’s championship game, which is on Saturday, Nov. 13, Schoenfeld said he and his uncle have had conversations about the upcoming game.
“He told me to just stay calm and that the butterflies are a normal thing,” Schoenfeld said.
Mikkelson told his nephew that those nerves were normal, but once that ball kicks off at the beginning of the game, it’s just football.
“Just take it like every other game and right when that opening kickoff gets kicked, you just worry about the game. You kind of lose that nervousness and just focus on the game,” Mikkelson saod. “I told him, ‘Don’t try to do it single-handedly. You’ve got a lot of weapons and count on them. It’s a team effort. Count on everyone to do their role and play their part.’ As long as they do that, I think they have a great chance.”
Schoenfeld has taken his uncle’s advice to heart.
“I’m going into the game knowing that I’m going do my best and do everything I can to win,” he said. “I do feel like there is a little bit of pressure, but for the most part, I’m relaxed because at the end of the day, if we stick to what we have learned, we should win.”
The Tigers play the Sheridan High School Broncs in the state championship. It’s the team that handed Rock Springs its only loss on the season, which came in late September at Sheridan. The Tigers lost in the final minute, 27-24.
“They barely lost to them earlier this season. I watched the game on a website. I’ve been watching every game all season. It was in the final minute with a pass right up the middle for 60-70 yards or something like that. I was like, ‘We had them!’” Mikkelson said.
When Mikkelson looks back at those teams from 2001 and 2002, he thinks of the great athletes those teams had and that this year’s team boasts some outstanding athletes as well. However, that’s not the first thing that goes through his head.
“It’s crazy. The first feeling I get is, ‘Man, I’m old,’” he said. “I’m excited for them. I’m glad they’re back in it. They’ve been pretty good most of the time since my team graduated. They’ve been pretty decent, but the fact they made it back to the state championship is pretty awesome.
“We had some studs on our team. I wasn’t really one of them. I was just All-Conference honorable mention, but I played decent and I played my role. And that’s the advice I gave my nephew. We had some freak athletes on the team back then and a lot of weapons. I see the same thing with this group. I see the hard work and dedication that the team back then put in and the team this year is putting in.”
Schoenfeld, who will be playing his first game at War Memorial Stadium after committing to play for the University of Wyoming earlier this year, said he’s been spending most of his time watching film and game planning for Saturday’s game.
“They’re run game, especially the fly sweeps. They have some really fast guys so we have to do our best to keep them in the middle of the field and not let them get outside,” he said.
The Tigers and the Broncs face off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.