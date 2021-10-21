ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers swept the Lady Wolves of Green River High School, 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-10), and claimed bragging rights in the “Sweetwater Showdown”, on Thursday night.
“Rivalry games are always up for grabs,” head coach Shawn Pyer said. “The team that wants it the most and has the most heart is going to win a rivalry game. I think that we were pretty confident even though we did play a little silly in the beginning. We eventually figured it out and did what we needed to do.”
The first set got worrisome for the Lady Tigers as they eventually fell down 10-15 to the Lady Wolves. Green River fans invaded Tigers Arena with their own rambunctious student section and made it known that they were in the building. The Lady Tigers exercised crowd control by fighting their way back to an eventual 22-20 lead, quieting the rioting opposing student section. The Lady Tigers eventually won this set, 25-20.
The second set saw the Lady Tigers lose another lead and go down 8-10. The Green River student section once again got rowdy until the Lady Tigers took the lead, 11-10, and never gave it up. This set finished 25-18.
The final set saw the Lady Tigers show absolutely no mercy, while some of the Green River fans exited the arena. The Lady Tigers held a 22-9 lead, and it was sweet victory from there. The Lady Tigers won this set 25-10.
The Tigers now play their final home game of the season tomorrow night, Oct. 22, at home, but Coach Pyer doesn’t see the scheduling as a conflict.
“I actually like back-to-back games at the end of the season because it gets us prepared for regionals and state.”
Before the post season, Coach Pyer and her Lady Tigers will face off against the Lady Mustangs of Natrona County. Game time is at 6 p.m.