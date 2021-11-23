Tigers Basketball Tryouts! By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 23, 2021 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Rock Springs High School held their first boys basketball tryout of the year on Monday, Nov. 22, with about 60 students in attendance. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rock Springs basketball hopefuls wore numbers on the back of their shirts to differentiate from each other. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rock Springs' students participate in a group stretch before starting basketball drills. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rock Springs High School head coach Bill Rosette demonstrates the stretch that he wants to see from his group of students. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Chasing A Dream: Future Cowboy looks ahead after historic high school career Schoenfeld leads list of Sweetwater County all-state football selections Music Matters: Wyoming Raised records first album New GRHS soccer coach working to change mentality of program Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.