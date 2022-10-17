tigers

Rock Springs junior quarterback Michael Faigl escapes the pocket against the Laramie Plainsmen on Friday, Oct. 14, at home.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are heading back to the playoffs.

In their final home game of the season, the Tigers defeated the Laramie High School Plainsmen on Friday, 35-14.

