ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are heading back to the playoffs.
In their final home game of the season, the Tigers defeated the Laramie High School Plainsmen on Friday, 35-14.
The Plainsmen (1-7) took an early lead after Mahlon Morris, back from missing several games because of injury, had an interception and advanced the ball to the Laramie 49. Then Jeremy Sanchez rumbled for a 21-yard run to begin a nine-play drive. It was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ben Malone to Porter Trabing and a Tyler Ennist point-after kick with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
Rock Springs (3-5) bounced back to score the next four touchdowns, starting with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Michael Faigl to Saben Carlsen and a kick from Michael Rubich with 1:35 left in the first.
After a Plainsmen punt, Laramie’s Adrien Calderon pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory when he downed the ball at the 1-yard line. But Rock Springs marched 99 yards, culminating with Faigl finding Trenton Butcher for a 15-yard pass-and-catch for the score with 6:36 to go before the half for a 14-7 lead at the break.
Tigers’ Brycen Coombs added third-quarter touchdown runs of 8 and 78 yards, with the latter coming with 16 seconds left in period for a 28-7 lead.
The Plainsmen got back on the scoreboard with a nine-play 80-yard drive and a 32-yard Malone pass to Trabing for touchdown. But the point after attempt was blocked with 4:43 left in the game.
Rock Springs later recovered an onside kick, and capped the drive with a Faigl touchdown run of 9 yards for a 35-13 advantage with 2:31 left.
For Laramie, Trabing tallied career highs of 75 yards with seven catches and two touchdowns. Adrien Calderon added nine catches for 77 yards. Malone was 21-of-38 for 215 with the two scores in the passing game. Sanchez finished with 73 yards on 13 carries on the ground. Laramie totaled 110 yards rushing and 215 passing for 325 total.
For Rock Springs, Coombs finished with 126 yards on 12 carries with Faigl adding another 58 yards rushing. Faigl finished 18-of-24 for 241 yards passing to go with the Tigers’ 212 rushing yards for 453 total.
The Tigers will be on the road on Friday to face Cheyenne Central High School (5-3) at 6 p.m.
