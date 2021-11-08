ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers will be hoping for another strong defensive performance when they travel to Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 13, for their championship game against the Sheridan High School Broncs.
For junior lineman Carter McBurnett, he reflects on the many years him and his teammates have worked for this moment.
“It’s been a three-year process since we got here. We’ve worked every single day for this. Like a lot of us has been together since we were in fifth and sixth grade. So, for it to all come together, it’s been the best feeling in the world,” said McBurnett, adding that the championship game is just business as usual.
He said it’s just another game for the Tigers and they should have the same mindset going into the championship just like any other game.
“We just have to go win it,” said McBurnett.
Senior Cadon Shaklee was tongue tied while he was trying to explain his emotions after securing a championship bout with the Sheridan Broncs for his final football game in high school.
“I cannot explain the amount of emotion and excitement I have coming into this game,” Shaklee said. “It’s not only who I was hoping it was going to be against in the championship game but how we got here.”
Shaklee noted the time and effort the Tigers have put in order to get to the state championship game.
“The amount of work and dedication that our team has put in and for it all to come together for one last game, you just couldn’t ask for more. We love that we are playing Sheridan as well because it always has been crazy and hard-fought game between us and almost even like a rivalry,” he said.
“Overall, I love the games we have against each other and can’t wait to have one last go at it between the two of us for it all!”
Senior lineman Brendan Faigl is excited to fulfil his dream because he gets to play in the championship with the “brothers” he grew up with.
“It’s something I dreamed of for a very long time. It’s great to go there with my brothers, as we call each other, and it’s just a great accomplishment,” he said.
Senior lineman Colton Carlsen believes that this first-class ticket to War Memorial Stadium is overdue and well deserved.
“I feel like we deserve this. We’ve been working since last February. We’ve been grinding and putting in a lot of extra hours,” Carlsen said. “A few of us had track and we would come here after track practice and work on our footwork because we wanted to get to this state title game. So, we definitely deserve this.”
The Tigers hope that their business dealings will see them bring a state title back to Rock Springs on Saturday night for the first time in almost 20 years.