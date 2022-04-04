...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The Rock Springs High School Tigers hosted the Evanston High School Red Devils on Thursday, March 31, in the only game played among Sweetwater County teams for men’s soccer over the weekend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Tigers hosted the Evanston High School Red Devils on Thursday, March 31, in the only game played among Sweetwater County teams for men’s soccer over the weekend.
The Tigers narrowly defeated the Red Devils, 1-0, with the game-winning goal coming in the 11th minute from senior Brayden Davies.
Rock Springs improved its overall record to 4-1 and is 2-1 in 4A West Conference action.
Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.