Go Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Tigers hosted the Evanston High School Red Devils on Thursday, March 31, in the only game played among Sweetwater County teams for men’s soccer over the weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Tigers narrowly defeated the Red Devils, 1-0, with the game-winning goal coming in the 11th minute from senior Brayden Davies.

Rock Springs improved its overall record to 4-1 and is 2-1 in 4A West Conference action.

Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.

4A West

Jackson 4-0, 2-0

Kelly Walsh 4-0, 2-0

Rock Springs 4-1, 2-1

Natrona County 1-3, 1-1

Star Valley 2-1, 0-1

Green River 1-2, 0-1

Evanston 1-4, 0-3

4A East

Laramie 5-1, 3-0

Cheyenne Central 3-1, 2-0

Sheridan 4-1, 2-1

Thunder Basin 2-3, 2-2

Campbell County 1-3, 1-2

Cheyenne East 1-3, 0-2

Cheyenne South 0-6, 0-3

3A West

Powell 6-1, 4-0

Lander 2-1, 2-0

Worland 4-0, 1-0

Cody 3-2, 3-1

Pinedale 2-5, 1-3

Lyman 1-6, 0-3

Mountain View 0-4, 0-4

3A East

Torrington 4-1, 1-0

Riverton 3-3, 1-0

Buffalo 1-3-1, 0-0-1

Newcastle 0-3-1, 0-0-1

Douglas 4-2, 0-1

Rawlins 2-3, 0-1

