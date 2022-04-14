On Tuesday, April 12, the Rock Springs High School Tigers returned to action and traveled to Green River to take on their cross-county rivals for a Class 4A West Conference matchup. Rock Springs lost the Green River High School Wolves, 2-0. Senior Braxton Cordova scored both goals for the Wolves.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Tigers fell to fifth in the most recent WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll.
The Tigers entered the fifth week of the season ranked fourth in the state rankings. The squad had an open week last week and didn’t play any games from April 1 until April 12.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Tigers returned to action and traveled to Green River to take on their cross-county rivals for a Class 4A West Conference matchup. Rock Springs lost the Green River High School Wolves, 2-0. Senior Braxton Cordova scored both goals for the Wolves.
With the win, the Wolves improved to 4-2 on the season and are 3-1 in conference play. The Tigers, however, fell to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
This week’s rankings showed plenty of changes, especially in the top five.
Kelly Walsh High School is now the new team on top of the rankings, receiving 12 first-place votes and one for second.
Jackson Hole High School went from No. 1 to No. 2.
Laramie High School remains at No. 3.
Rock Springs and Sheridan High School switched spots with the Tigers falling to No. 5.
The Wolves received one vote for No. 4.
There is plenty of action to be played this weekend.
The Tigers hosts Natrona County at 5 p.m., while the Wolves host Kelly Walsh at the same time on Friday, April 15.
The teams will switch opponents on Saturday, April 16. Rock Springs will host Kelly Walsh and Green River will host Natrona County. Both games are scheduled to begin at noon.
Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to publication on Thursday, April 14. The records, rankings and standings of the teams may be different by date of publication.