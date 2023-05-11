ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers’ season ended at home on Thursday, May 11, in the first round of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament.
The Tigers came up just short, losing to Natrona County High School by a final score of 3-1.
“First of all, I want to say I have nothing but respect for Natrona County. They played a heck of a game,” said Rock Springs head coach Alan Wendlandt. “You know, in the beginning, we couldn’t find our flow and then once we found it, we started getting the ball more in their half. We started getting more shots on goal, but the result didn’t come our way and that’s unfortunate.”
The Natrona County Mustangs scored two goals in the first half. Natrona County junior Jael Reyes scored in the 17th minute to give the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage. In the 27th minute, junior Paxton Stoneking hit the back of the net from nearly 40 yards out to give his team a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers nearly got on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute when junior forward Junior Benitez had an open shot at goal, but the ball hit the crossbar.
In the second half, at the 48th minute, Rock Springs senior Karson Curtis had good shot on goal, but the Mustangs defense prevented the ball from being scored.
With about 15 minutes left in the game, Benitez got the Tigers on the scoreboard with shot from about eight yards out to cut the deficit, 2-1. Unfortunately, minutes later, the Mustangs would seal their victory with a goal from senior forward Evan Lango to give his team a 3-1 advantage.
After the game, Wendlandt said there is no other team he would rather be coach for, expressing his passion for the school and his players.
“My message to the guys after the game was that I would rather lose with these colors than win with any other colors. I love this team. I played on this team. I am lucky to be in the position that I am now and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.
In his second season, Wendlandt helped guide the Tigers to an 8-6-1 overall record and 7-5 in western conference action. He credited the leadership from the older players for paving the way for the younger ones.
“Our squad has a great mix of young guys and experienced guys. I think the experienced guys really showed the young guys how it’s done. That just builds a program,” he said. “A loss like this is very tough, but it builds mental fortitude. I think these boys are really going to take this game, think about it and learn from it. Next year is going to be a good season.”
