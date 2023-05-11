Tigers lose to Mustangs, 2-1

The Rock Springs High School Tigers’ season ended at home on Thursday, May 11, in the first round of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament. The Tigers came up just short, losing to Natrona County High School by a final score of 3-1.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

